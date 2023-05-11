Sam Allardyce says Adam Forshaw can be "tremendously important" in Leeds United's final three matches of the season.

The former Middlesbrough player made his first start of 2023 in the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City and immediately made the midfield look better with his extra energy and the presence of an additional player.

But Allardyce was also careful not to take for granted the advantages inherited from Javi Gracia, and made a point of sending his players to the away fans at full-time.

"He's tremendously important because it's been pointed out to me by coaches that the midfield has been slightly weak particulary out of possession and he's got a lot of experience and know-how," said the caretaker manager of Forshaw. "I play differently from previous managers with three (in midfield) which I think helps him."

Gracia and his predecessor Jesse Marsch were always very conscious of the weapon Leeds's fans are, and with two of their three remaining matches – against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur – at home, they need to utilise them.

The Whites supporters excelled themselves with their support when their side lost 7-0 at Manchester City last season and were on good form again when the teams met on Saturday, despite a first half which threatened a similar scoreline until the hosts came off the gas and Rodrigo pulled a goal back.

It was a stark contrast with the previous game, where fans chanted "You're not fit to wear the shirt," after a 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

"We have to try and keep the fans on board because when they expect so much more than they're getting, they're going to continue to show their disapproval," said Allardyce.

IMPORTANT: Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw

"We couldn't give them a result (at Manchester City) but their response to our players showed they saw a bit of fight, a bit of spirit.

"We just went over and appreciated their support, that's why we threw a few shirts. We're definitely going to need them between now and the end of the season."