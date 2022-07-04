The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut when he started September's game at home to West Ham United, having only previously played for the first team in two League Cup ties.

In keeping with most of the squad, his campaign was hampered by injury and he made just four more appearances in the competition, all from the bench.

FAN: But Jesse Marsch (right) wants Charlie Cresswell to get more regular football next season

He also made his England Under-21s debut in November.

Leeds coach Jesse Marsch said last season Cresswell needed to play more first-team football in 2022-23, and the Lions have won the race to take him on a season-long loan.

Asked about Cresswell in November, the American said: "I consider him a first-team player now. When he came in against Wolves, his personality was such that he's not afraid.

"He needs to play. He has potential as a leader of our club."

Central defence is the best-stocked department of a pretty thin first-team squad with Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk all on the books and others such as Luke Ayling able to play there.