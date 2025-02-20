Leeds United chairman in talks to takeover talks at top British club

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe is reportedly in talks to take a controlling interest in Glasgow Rangers.

A consortium of possible investors from the United States backed by San Francisco 49ers president and Leeds chairman Marathe is said to be looking to take a controlling stake in the Scottish Premiership club, according to reports.

The consortium, which is backed by other wealthy investors in the US, has reportedly been in talks since last year to become the Ibrox club’s single biggest shareholder.

Francisco 49ers Enterprises first invested in Leeds in 2018 and increased its stake from 15 per cent to 44 per cent in 2021 before completing a £170m deal to buy the club outright in 2023.

Paraag Marathe, Chairman of Leeds United. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Leeds spent three years in the Premier League since the 49ers involvement, and despite relegation, are primed to return there this season, having opened up a seven-point gap on third-place with a dramatic victory over Sunderland on Monday night.

Marathe is listed by Forbes as having a personal worth of around £4.7billion.