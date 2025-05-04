Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe confirms Daniel Farke will remain as manager

Chairman Paraag Marathe has confirmed Daniel Farke will kick off the 2025-26 Premier League season as Leeds United manager.

Marathe said he had given Farke private reassurances after stories emerged in the press that the club was considering a change of manager after winning promotion.

He had not wanted to speak in public until the campaign was over but around 24 hours after Manor Solomon’s stoppage-time goal at Plymouth Argyle secured a Championship title won with 100 points, Marathe confirmed Farke will be in charge and backed with "every penny" the rules allow Leeds to spend this summer, bolstered by player sales.

"I'll speak when I have something to say and when I feel like it's the right time for me," said the American. "I'm not one to respnond because some random gossip paper wants to say something.

"I was waiting for the season to conclude – I wanted to win a trophy, just like Daniel did, just like the players did and all the staff – and my plan was to speak after the season concluded.

"I'm very excited to run it back with Daniel.

"He is such a calming force – presence would be an understatement – for supporters, for players, for the club. He really has a super-power in that way.

"He told you all he was 100 per cent confident we were going to the Prem after the draw against Swansea and he believed it."

IN TANDEM: Daniel Farke (left) embraces Paraag Marathe after Leeds United's 2-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle (Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The reference to every penny Leeds can spend relates to profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) which govern how much money clubs can lose over a three-year period. As Leeds have spent the last two years in the Football League, where restrictions are tighter, their limit is £61m over three years.

"We are going to build the best squad we can with every penny we're allowed to spend and I am under no illusion it's going to be easy, I know all the stats," said Marathe. "I know last season's three promoted clubs went back down, two years ago the three promoted clubs went back down.

"I feel we are going to be better equipped than the previous clubs. We have a really great team working together to go and attack the transfer market.

"We've been working on market plans for the last six months."

CHAMPIONS: Leeds United players with the Championship trophy (Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Leeds lost £60.8m last season and owe over £140m in transfer instalments. Other clubs owe them too.

Money spent on redeveloping Elland Road – with plans advancing for a 53,000 capacity extension – would not count towards PSR.

But Marathe conceded there could be player sales to increase the recruitment budget.

"It's probably going to be a mix of inbounds and outbounds," he confirmed. "We are looking at maximising what we can do."

Championship club Hull City have loaned Joe Gelhardt in the second half of the season and would love to keep him longer, whilst Jack Harrison has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Everton. Illan Meslier has lost his status as first-choice goalkeeper.

Leeds needed to match Burnley's result to beat them to the crown on goal difference and, thanks to Solomon's winner, they did just that.

"I was too tired to celebrate even at the final whistle because I was so focused on winning promotion," said Farke, who initially shunned the pandemonium to sit alone in the dugout.

"I really wanted to win this match and win the title for everyone at the club."

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger Solomon scored with a brilliant strike after cutting in from the left, beating his markers and then letting fly with an unstoppable shot into the far corner and in front of the packed away end.

The Israel international was put in on goal by Wilfried Gnonto, who had profited from Solomon's drilled cross to level in the 53rd minute.

Gnonto's close-range strike cancelled out Plymouth's 18th minute opener after Sam Byram was unfortunate to run into Mustapha Bundu's strike as it came back off the post.

Plymouth: Hazard, Szucs (Katic 79), Palsson, Taloverov, Edwards (Sorinola 79), Randell, Roberts (Boateng 67), Mumba, Hardie, Bundu (Baidoo 81), Tijani (Wright 67). Unused substitutes: Grimshaw, Ogbeta, Houghton, Issaka.

Leeds: Darlow, Bogle (Fernandez 90), Rodon, Ampadu, Byram (Wober 69), Tanaka (Bamford 79), Gruev, Gnonto, Aaronson (Ramazani 79), Solomon, Piroe. Unused substitutes: Meslier, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Rothwell, Gray.