Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe outlines 'primary goal' to 'the best supporters in the world'
The Whites were beaten in the Championship play-off final at the end of Marathe's first campaign since stepping up from vice-chairman to chairman after the 49ers Enterprises group he heads up increased its minority stake to a controlling one last summer.
Marathe has written to fans to thank them for their backing and to reiterate that going one better is the target for next season.
Clubs relegated from the Premier League as Leeds, Leicester City and Southampton were last year, receive parachute payments so soften the huge drop in finances between the world's most lucrative domestic football league and the Championship, which even with a new television deal next season is a distant and poor relation.
Leicester and Southampton were able to use the money to go back up at the first attempt – the Saints beating Leeds at Wembley on Sunday.
Leeds' parachute of £44m will drop to a £36m payment next season, and a third payment of £16.5m if they are still in the second tier in 2025-26.
Marathe's letter to "the best supporters in the world" is below.
Dear Leeds Supporters,
While we weren’t able to accomplish our final goal of earning promotion this season, I want to thank you all for your continuous support for the club and squad throughout the campaign.
Daniel (Farke, the manager) and the squad earned an impressive 90 points, which is a fantastic achievement and shouldn’t be overlooked. Congratulations to Ipswich Town and Leicester City for their near-historic points totals which earned them automatic promotion, and to Southampton for persevering through the play-offs.
We enter this summer with the primary goal of putting ourselves in the best position to compete for promotion next season. I can promise you that as we regroup, we’ll be consistent in our approach of operating with a deliberate strategy to put the most competitive team on the pitch that we can.
Above all, your collective energy and passion at Elland Road, and travelling with the squad, will be critical to our next campaign. You are the best supporters in the world and we felt that at every single match this season.
I look forward to seeing you all at Elland Road again soon.
Marching on Together.
Paraag
