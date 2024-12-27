LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has challenged his team to “keep going” in the second half of the season after they moved to the top of the Championship with a 2-0 win away at struggling Stoke.

Leading marksman Joel Piroe scored either side of half-time to move the Whites above Sheffield United, who were beaten by fellow promotion chasers Burnley earlier in the day, at the summit of the table on goal difference.

Leeds had briefly dropped to third following Burnley’s victory, but a seventh win in their last nine games puts them in pole position with 23 out of 46 matches played.

TOP MAN: Leeds United's Joel Piroe celebrates at the final whistle after his team's 2-0 victory over hosts'Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

And Farke is keen to see his side make the most of the opportunity they have given themselves at the midway point of the campaign.

“They’re on a really good run,” he said.

“Out of the last four games we’ve taken 10 points, which is excellent.

“But then over the day, because some other teams win some points, you drop – without making a mistake – out of the top two.

GOOD NIGHT'S WORK: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke acknowledges the crowd after his team's victory over hosts' Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

“And of course there is a bit more pressure to deliver because we want to stay in the top two.

“But then to deliver such a mature performance – again not our best, but an important three points – it shows winning mentality.

“We can celebrate that we’re not just in the top two, but at the top of the table.

“The feeling is even better right now. I’m pretty happy with this, pretty happy with what the lads are doing at the moment.

“Our spirit, our unity, our togetherness – you could literally feel it on the pitch, after the game and in the dressing room.

“But it’s just half-time at the moment and we have to keep going.”

Stoke remain in 19th place – three points outside the relegation zone – having now gone nine games without victory.

The hosts created the first opening of the night early on, with Lewis Koumas denied from close range by visiting goalkeeper Illan Meslier after Junior Tchamadeu had pulled the ball back to him.