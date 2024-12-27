Leeds United challenged by Daniel Farke to carry promising promotion form into 2025
Leading marksman Joel Piroe scored either side of half-time to move the Whites above Sheffield United, who were beaten by fellow promotion chasers Burnley earlier in the day, at the summit of the table on goal difference.
Leeds had briefly dropped to third following Burnley’s victory, but a seventh win in their last nine games puts them in pole position with 23 out of 46 matches played.
And Farke is keen to see his side make the most of the opportunity they have given themselves at the midway point of the campaign.
“They’re on a really good run,” he said.
“Out of the last four games we’ve taken 10 points, which is excellent.
“But then over the day, because some other teams win some points, you drop – without making a mistake – out of the top two.
“And of course there is a bit more pressure to deliver because we want to stay in the top two.
“But then to deliver such a mature performance – again not our best, but an important three points – it shows winning mentality.
“We can celebrate that we’re not just in the top two, but at the top of the table.
“The feeling is even better right now. I’m pretty happy with this, pretty happy with what the lads are doing at the moment.
“Our spirit, our unity, our togetherness – you could literally feel it on the pitch, after the game and in the dressing room.
“But it’s just half-time at the moment and we have to keep going.”
Stoke remain in 19th place – three points outside the relegation zone – having now gone nine games without victory.
The hosts created the first opening of the night early on, with Lewis Koumas denied from close range by visiting goalkeeper Illan Meslier after Junior Tchamadeu had pulled the ball back to him.
But Leeds took full control thereafter as the Potters struggled to impose themselves on the match.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.