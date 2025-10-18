Leeds United: Clarity is key when it comes to Daniel Farke's goalkeepers

Whilst he keeps the rest of his squad guessing, Daniel Farke believes it is important his Leeds United players are clear who will be in goal for them on Saturday – it will be Karl Darlow.

Accurate team news is getting ever harder to come by these days, with managers cautious about putting timescales on injuries or even disclosing them in an era when opposite numbers can watch their press conferences live on the internet if they so wish.

A game against Burnley, who won automatic promotion alongside Leeds with 100 points last season, is a big one for both sides. There is no such thing as an unwinnable Premier League match, but some fixtures look dauntingly close for those sides whose only focus can be on avoiding relegation. So when they face a side in the same boat, it is important to take advantage.

It makes the decision over who should play in goal at Turf Moor – £15.6m summer signing Lucas Perri or the understudy who has performed well during the four games he missed with a quad injury – an important one.

But whilst talking in vague terms about the fitness of Noah Okafor and Daniel James and who knows, perhaps concealing other concerns, Farke was very up front in Thursday's press conference: Perri will be in the squad but Darlow will start.

That is because he sees the goalkeeping role as different, and clarity therefore important.

"There is no guaranteed place in the starting line-up for any player," Farke was quick to come out and say. "It could be the top signing for an unbelievable amount of money, the captain, goalkeeper or main striker.

"What guarantees you a place in the starting line-up is performances in games and on the training pitch.

BACKING: Daniel Farke is sticking with Karl Darlow in goal after his good recent form for Leeds United (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"Every week you have to earn right and there are no guaranteed starts. I don't like to speak too much about this in public.

"Three or four days beforehand I don't like to guarantee any player a start. Of course proven players who have delivered in proper games have a big advantage provided they don’t do anything stupid in the final training sessions."

"But for me, the goalkeeper position is a bit special and I'm a bit more proactive to speak about who is in the starting line-up."

Farke has done this before, making it very clear early in the build-up to last season's game at Luton Town that Darlow would be playing ahead of previous first choice Illan Meslier.

OPTION: But Lucas Perri does not have to be rushed (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"It's important for the goalkeeper because he's sometimes a lone rider and it's him against the world – it’s a special position," said Farke, himself a former striker.

"It’s also important for the players around him – centre-backs, full-backs, holding midfielders to have a bit of clarity about which type of player is there.

"I like to have a bit more clarity in terms of goalkeeper.

"This is the reason why I don't like to switch too much from week to week and speak about competition.

"In terms of goalkeepers I like to have clarity not just for them but the outfield players."

An adductor problem means Okafor is a doubt for the 3pm kick-off having played so well in the block of games between the September and October international breaks. James, though, is recovering ahead of schedule from an ankle problem and could therefore be involved on the bench.