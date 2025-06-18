Leeds United close to sealing deal for key summer target plus left-back interest

LEEDS United are closing in on the signing of key summer target Jaka Bijol.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced Slovenian international defender, capped 63 times by his country, started his medical at Thorp Arch on Wednesday, with Leeds and Serie A club Udinese understood to be close to finalising an agreement for the 26-year-old's transfer as The Yorkshire Post went to press.

The 6ft 4in centre-half will add ballast and pedigree to United's backline. Reports suggest that the deal is valued at around 22million euros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bijol, a former CSKA Moscow defender, enjoyed an outstanding season with Udinese last season, when he was linked with moves to both Milan giants.

UDINE, ITALY - OCTOBER 25: Jaka Bijol of Udinese during the Serie A match between Udinese and Cagliari at Stadio Friuli on October 25, 2024 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Suggestions came to the fore earlier this week that Newcastle United could rival Leeds for the centre-back and potentially gazump the West Yorkshire club. But Leeds are progressing towards sealing his signing, barring any late hitches.

Lille left-back and Swedish international Gabriel Gudmundsson has also emerged as a target for Leeds.

Gudmundsson, 26, who started 20 games for Lille in Ligue 1 last term and has been capped by Sweden on 15 occasions, is set to leave France this summer, His contract expires next June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left back is a key area of recruitment for Leeds in the current summer window, with Junior Firpo set to complete his move to La Liga outfit Real Betis shortly.

Recent Leeds United signing Lukas Nmecha. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

Leeds secured their first summer signing at the start of the week after agreeing a deal to sign German international striker Lukas Nmecha on a two-year contract.