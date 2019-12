Here, we've rounded up the latest second-tier gossip from around the web, so click and scroll through the pages to see which clubs are on the agenda.:

1. Stoke standing firm Trabzonspor are looking for the resources to complete a loan deal for Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye. The Potters wont drop their 1m asking price. (Fanatik)

2. Bonne keen on move - but Toon are not Newcastle United have distanced themselves from reports linking them to Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, despite the player being interested in a move to Tyneside. (Chronicle Live)

3. Trio allowed to leave Huddersfield Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley says Isaac Mbenza, Herbert Bockhorn and Reece Brown will be allowed to leave in January. (Examiner Live)

4. Cowley eyeing out-of-favour QPR defender In other Terriers news, Danny Cowley, alongside Hertha Berlin and Los Angeles FC, are in the hunt to sign QPR defender Niko Hamalainen - currently on loan at Kilmarnock. (Football Insider)

