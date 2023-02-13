Leeds United considering interim coach but Alfred Schreuder out of the running

Alfred Schreuder will not be the next coach of Leeds United but the Whites are now considering the possibility of an interim appointment.

Former Ajax coach Schreuder leapt to the top of the betting after he was seen at Elland Road for Sunday's Premier League game with Manchester United. The club held talks with him at that point, but have decided not to pursue the option.

Schreuder was not on Leeds' original shortlist of five managerial candidates but with their preferred options proving difficult to sign mid-season, they are now giving serious thought to appointing someone until the end of the campaign.

Schreuder was sacked as Ajax coach in January after struggling as Erik ten Hag's replacement, and fan reaction to the possible appointment was largely negative.

Current caretaker manager Michael Skubala is under consideration, having done his case no harm with solid back-to-back performances home and away against Manchester United.

But good performances were not a problem under previous coach Jesse Marsch, what Leeds need quickly is results. A draw and a defeat could be swallowed against the Red Devils but the next two matches are potentially pivotal in the fight against relegation.

Leeds are at Everton – who could move out of the relegation zone at the Whites’ expense with victory in Monday night's Merseyside derby – on Saturday, and host Southampton seven days later.

Schreuder is one of several coaches the Whites met with at the weekend.

TALKS: But Leeds United decided against offering the vacant coach's job to Alfred Schreuder

Three leading longer-term candidates are understood to have emerged from last week's interviews but all the people Leeds spoke to in that regard are in work.

Andoni Iraola is currently trying to take Ray Vallecano into the Champions League, and Arne Slot is top of the Eredivisie with Feyenoord. It would not be a great shock if they were two of the three front-runners.