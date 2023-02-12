Michael Skubala's pride in Leeds United's performance was backed up by Manchester United's Erik ten Hag full-time endorsement but ultimately the Whites were left with nothing to show for their efforts.

The Whites were beaten 2-0 at Elland Road in what could be Skubala's final match as caretaker coach.

The search for Jesse Marsch's successor is ongoing with former Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder apparently spotted in the crowd and former Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo another linked with the job at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the meantime Leeds had to continue with the business of picking up Premier League points. Having overseen a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Skubala was unable to take anything from Sunday's return fixture.

PRIDE: Leeds United caretaker coach Michael Skubala

Late goals from Marcus Rashford and substitute Alejandro Garnacho settled what had been a very even contest up to that point.

Skubala felt his side deserved better but that Rashford's extra class had been decisive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really proud of the group," said the under-21 coach. "I thought we had more of the game. We came out again (for the second half) strongly (as they had on Wednesday) and tried to win the game.

"We were on top for long periods at the start of the second half and created quite a lot of chances.

"But the first goal changed the game so we're deflated we didn't get anything out of the game but we did a good performance."

Rashford got between the Leeds centre-backs to head his 21st goal in all competitions this season after 80 minutes. He scored a not dissimilar header in the midweek fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think top, top players at the top, top level can change games and that's one moment of class from Rashford in the box. They've got good players that can change games.

"As a group and tactically we set up a really good plan and we just tweaked things at half time. We should have scored first."

Skubala and ten Hag spoke on the pitch at full-time.

"It was a personal conversation but he was really complimentary abut how the team was set up and how we played," said the caretaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He said it was a tough game and things like that. It was really to nice to hear how complimentary he was about our structure and our tactics."

The Dutchman added: "He did well, (I said) well done. We both said what great games for the fans and football was perhaps the big winner."

Skubala’s message to his players was: “Don't be disappointed because you've done so well for 80 minutes but when it comes to late and they haven't really broken us down. It's a really disappointing thing to happen but you have to keep pushing and try and get back in the game.”

Focus will now turn back to identifying a new head coach with a huge game against relegation rivals Everton on Saturday, followed by a visit from Southampton, who sacked manager Nathan Jones on Monday, seven days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuno is currently managing in Saudi Arabia, whilst Schreuder is out of work, although it is possible his presence could be explained by the fact he once assisted ten Hag in the Netherlands.

Whoever takes over and whenever they do it, Skubala says they will be inheriting a high-quality and intelligent squad.

"It's helpful for everybody that everybody knows which direction we're going in but the players are calm, the staff are calm, everybody else is calm," he said. "However long it takes, it takes.

"I think the club need to make the right decision and make sure we get ourselves up this league and stay in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"(He will inherit a) great group of players who will work hard every game and leave nothing in the tank.

"They can play. We've got good wide players that can be exciting and can create chances.

"They take on information really well. The way we set the team up over the last couple of days to be resilient and ready to counter-attack and spring but also press, they've done really well in that part. They're a bright group as well.

"The week's (training is) planned in terms of time. The players will come in for regen(eration work) on Monday then the group and the staff will start working towards Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whatever happens between now and Everton hopefully we've made the new manager's job as easy as possible to be prepared for Everton.

"I'm not expecting anything at the moment.

"I've been quite clear about trying to do the best job I can in a short space of time. I will probably sit down on Monday with the board, Victor (Orta, director of football) and Angus (Kinnear, chief executive) and co and have a chat and we'll go from there."

Both clubs issued a joint statement at full-time condemning the tasteless chanting between the fans "regarding historic tragedies".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds fans chanted about the 1958 Munich air disaster which killed eight Manchester United players and 23 people in all, and the visiting supporters made reference to the deaths of Leeds fans Kevin Loftus and Christopher Speight before a UEFA Cup semi-final against Galatasaray in Istanbul in 2000.