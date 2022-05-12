Leeds United could effectively be relegated from the Premier League on Sunday - or give themselves real hope

With a goal difference of minus 38 compared to Burnley's minus 17 and Everton's minus 19, the Whites need to better their relegation rivals' points tallies, rather than beat them. And unlike the other two, they have only two opportunities to better them.

A defeat at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday would have them sitting nervously, a victory would give them fresh hope of staying up. More so than their rivals, they will have to overcome a long list of absentees.

TENSION: Leeds United fans show their support during the game against Chelsea

If they win, though, it will crank up the pressure on the others.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear called the relegation a "two-horse" race in his programme notes for Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, but having failed to beat Watford that night, Everton are still in it too.

Burnley play first on Sunday, at Tottenham Hotspur at noon. Spurs will obviously be the favourites but if they lose to Arsenal in Thursday's north London derby, their chances of qualifying for the Champions League will be over, leaving them with nothing but pride to play for.

A Clarets win would leave Leeds having to beat Brentford in a game which starts at 2pm. If they lost, Everton could effectively relegate them by defeating Brentford at home in the 4.30pm kick-off.

The best-case scenario would see a Leeds win, Burnley dropping points and Everton losing lifting the Whites out of the Premier League relegation zone and above both going into the final week of the season.

The Clarets and Everton do both have a midweek game in hand, however - at Aston Vila and at home to Crystal Palace respectively on Thursday.

The final weekend of fixtures sees Everton at Arsenal, Burnley hosting Newcastle United.

Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts and Crysencio Summerville have had their seasons ended by injury, and Luke Ayling and Dan James through suspension.

Raphinha went off with cramp on Wednesday, and Jack Harrison's injury in that game is being assessed.