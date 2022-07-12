Leeds United: Dan James welcomes time to bond in Australia

Speak to been-around-the-block players on the quiet at many top-flight rivals and these forays abroad hold rather more limited appeal as they train and play amid sultry and oppressive conditions and often have to cope with the effects of jet-lag on the other side of the globe.

Then, there is the level of interest from the locals and their associated media, which can often be quite intrusive.

As for United’s class of 2022-23 touring in Australia under Jesse Marsch, refreshingly there is no such cynicism among their current intake at Leeds, whose star winger Raphinha is edging closer to a move to Barcelona.

Leeds United's Dan James. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Quite the opposite in fact and anyone needing to be reinforced of that could do worse than listen to Dan James.

He said: “This tour is one I’m really looking forward to. The (new) players have come in early which is great. You can create that great bond with them.

“With the manager coming in late towards the end of the season, the transition’s always hard, especially in the middle of the season to get their points across.

“I think we did really well considering the time of the year, so the next five weeks are about getting the new system nailed down and listening to the manager and the coaches about what they want from each individual player.”

United may have lost a big player and influence in Kalvin Phillips – and are likely to lose another shortly in Raphinha – but successful dressing rooms are the ones which constantly evolve.

In terms of their incoming recruitment, Leeds have been as proactive as anyone in bringing in Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra before mid-July.

Getting them fully assimilated into what is expected of them tactically, technically and physically is only one part of the story.

Integrating them into a tight group of existing players is just as important, with Marsch having spoken endlessly about the need to build relationships among his squad and recruit good people since his arrival.

The hard yards are undeniably put in during pre-season. It is also a time when friendships can be forged as extended time is spent in each other’s company and in that sense, United’s tour ‘down under’ also carries importance.

That time to assimilate was a commodity which was not afforded James last year. He joined Leeds at the second time of asking on deadline day at the end of the 2021 summer window last August.

The Wales international had previously seen a move to Elland Road break down at the 11th hour in the winter window of 2019.

On whether players signing ‘early’ for clubs assumes importance, James added: “It’s huge. I came in on deadline day and missed pre-season last season.

“It’s not to say I didn’t settle in quickly, but it’s always great for the boys to come in early doors.

“A couple of them have worked with the manager before which is always great – they know the system, they know how he wants them to play.

“You want that bond between each other on and off the pitch.”

James and his team-mates are currently preparing for their opener in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup, which arrives against Brisbane Roar on the Gold Coast on Thursday.

Three days after that, they face Aston Villa in Brisbane before taking on Crystal Palace in Perth on July 22.

It remains to be seen where James is utilised after being pressed into service as an auxiliary ‘number nine’ for much of last term due to Patrick Bamford’s injury issues and Rodrigo’s desire to play in the ‘ten’ role.

Another option in Joe Gelhardt was used sparingly from the start of league games in 2021-22.

During a testing season, James – who netted four times in the league – was a bit of a scapegoat for some on social media.

The winger may be small in stature, but he does have broad shoulders when it comes to his detractors who first surfaced during his difficult moments at former club Manchester United.

It has come in handy and is not something he whinges about, commendably.

Hull-born James continued: “I don’t read much in the media and things because you can read a hundred things and one bad thing might get you down.

“Even if I do see something, you just keep level headed and laugh about it.”

As for where James will play in the forthcoming season under Marsch, he won’t be making demands and being adaptable and versatile can have its merits, more especially in a World Cup year.

The 24-year-0ld said: “I see myself playing anywhere under him.

“I think it’s so important to be versatile and be able to play anywhere around the pitch. Nowadays, it’s always great to be able to play two or three positions because if the manager ever wants to change the formation, I can still fit in.