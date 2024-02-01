The Wales international, who spent a loan spell earlier in his career at Middlesbrough, is keen to move to the Championship promotion chasers, having fallen down the pecking order at Turf Moor.

Leeds have been in the market for another right-sided defensive option since sanctioning Luke Ayling's loan move to Boro, while Djed Spence's season-long loan from Tottenham was terminated.

Neath-born Roberts, 28, who first made a name for himself at Swansea, has featured 16 times for the Clarets this term.

Burnley right-back and Leeds United target Connor Roberts applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

On the prospect of deadline-day business, Leeds manager Daniel Farke, speaking ahead of Friday's game at Bristol City, said: “We have spoken about one or two additions in defence (full-back) as we let two players go in Djed Spence and Luke Ayling.

But I have mentioned that the January window is difficult.

We are playing a fantastic season so far and it’s difficult to improve our squad.

"We don’t just bring any numbers in. We have a good academy and under-18 and under-21 players.