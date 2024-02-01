Leeds United deadline-day latest: Whites line-up move for Wales international and ex-Middlesbrough loanee from Premier League club
The Wales international, who spent a loan spell earlier in his career at Middlesbrough, is keen to move to the Championship promotion chasers, having fallen down the pecking order at Turf Moor.
Leeds have been in the market for another right-sided defensive option since sanctioning Luke Ayling's loan move to Boro, while Djed Spence's season-long loan from Tottenham was terminated.
Neath-born Roberts, 28, who first made a name for himself at Swansea, has featured 16 times for the Clarets this term.
On the prospect of deadline-day business, Leeds manager Daniel Farke, speaking ahead of Friday's game at Bristol City, said: “We have spoken about one or two additions in defence (full-back) as we let two players go in Djed Spence and Luke Ayling.
But I have mentioned that the January window is difficult.
We are playing a fantastic season so far and it’s difficult to improve our squad.
"We don’t just bring any numbers in. We have a good academy and under-18 and under-21 players.
"If we want to bring players in, they must be the full package. They must be desperate to be here and be good players with the personality and quality to improve us and also be affordable.”