Leeds United dealt blow in race for £15m defender, Barnsley swoop for ex-Chelsea starlet

Meanwhile, Leeds forward Tyler Roberts signed a new three-year deal to extend his stay at Elland Road until 2024 earlier in the week.

Discussing the Wales international, Leeds director Victor Orta said: “We are really pleased to see Tyler commit his future to Leeds United.

“Ever since he joined the club, Tyler has grown to become a really influential member of the squad, making over 80 appearances.

“He is also a full Wales international with 14 caps and will be taking part in Euro 2020, which we hope will be a great experience for him.

“Tyler has continued to improve during his time at the club and still at a young age, I believe we have a lot more to see come from him in the future.”

Roberts made 27 Premier League appearances for the Whites last season, scoring one goal.

Elsewhere, down in the Championship, Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Sheffield United and Hull City will all be looking to hit the ground running next season, and get off to a flying start in the ruthlessly competitive second tier.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the build-up to the Euros and the summer transfer window continues:

1. McInnes in the running for Baggies job Ex-Bristol City and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has emerged as a contender for the West Brom job, after club reportedly ended their interest in ex-Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. The Baggies are looking for a new manager after Sam Allardyce's recent exit. (Football Insider) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

2. Bluebirds ready raid for Giles Cardiff City are rumoured to be plotting a move for Wolves starlet Ryan Giles. The 21-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for his club, and spent last season on loan with Rotherham United. (Football Insider) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo

3. Owls tipped to land Gregory Sheffield Wednesday have been tipped to win the battle for Stoke City striker Lee Gregory. The ex-Millwall man will be a free agent at the end of the month, and has also seen interest in his services from Derby and Middlesbrough. (Football League World) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo

4. Luton-linked ace receives offers Amid links to the likes of Luton Town and Millwall, Sunderland man Luke O'Nien is now said to have received "alternative offers" to the new deal proposed by his current club. His deal expires at the end of this month, and can leave if a new one isn't agreed. (Sunderland Echo) Photo: George Wood Buy photo