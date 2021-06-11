Leeds United dealt blow in race for £15m defender, Barnsley swoop for ex-Chelsea starlet
Leeds United are gearing up for a busy transfer window, and will look to strengthen their squad with further quality options over the next couple of months in time to hit the ground running when the 2021/22 season begins.
Meanwhile, Leeds forward Tyler Roberts signed a new three-year deal to extend his stay at Elland Road until 2024 earlier in the week.
Discussing the Wales international, Leeds director Victor Orta said: “We are really pleased to see Tyler commit his future to Leeds United.
“Ever since he joined the club, Tyler has grown to become a really influential member of the squad, making over 80 appearances.
“He is also a full Wales international with 14 caps and will be taking part in Euro 2020, which we hope will be a great experience for him.
“Tyler has continued to improve during his time at the club and still at a young age, I believe we have a lot more to see come from him in the future.”
Roberts made 27 Premier League appearances for the Whites last season, scoring one goal.
Elsewhere, down in the Championship, Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Sheffield United and Hull City will all be looking to hit the ground running next season, and get off to a flying start in the ruthlessly competitive second tier.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the build-up to the Euros and the summer transfer window continues: