Leeds United defender Luke Ayling provides update on injury recovery as striker is pictured back in training

Ayling had surgery on a long-standing knee problem in May and admitted last season was the "most mentally and physically demanding" one he had experienced.

He missed the club’s final three games as the Whites clinched survival on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign with a 2-1 win at Brentford.

At the time of his surgery, the defender was expected to be out of action for between two to four months.

He has yet to feature for the club this term but posted a positive update on his Instagram account as he appeared to be back in training doing some individual work.

"Been a long time since I’ve been able to post a picture of me with a ball at my feet,” he posted underneath a picture of himself on the training pitch.

"Getting stronger and fitter each day. Can’t wait to be back with the boys and be part of the group.”

Leeds welcome Chelsea to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon after picking up four points from the first six on offer.

Luke Ayling has yet to play for Leeds United this season after undergoing knee surgery before the end of last season. Picture: by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Jesse Marsch’s side drew 2-2 at Southampton last weekend while the Blues were held by Tottenham Hotspur by the same scoreline after conceding a late equaliser in a controversial affair at Stamford Bridge.

Joe Gelhardt was absent for the game at St Mary’s because of a dead leg but was pictured in training in an update shared by Leeds on Thursday evening.