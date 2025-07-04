Leeds United defender returns to Germany - and won't 'rot away' in England in 2025-26

LEEDS United defender Max Wober has returned to the Bundesliga after joining Werder Bremen on loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

Speculation had suggested that United would elect to sell the Austrian international in the current summer window, but the club - mindful of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) regarding player amortization - are understood to have viewed a loan move as a more beneficial option.

The Austrian international has endured an inauspicious time in Yorkshire after moving to the club on a four-and-a-half year deal from Red Bull Salzburg in the 2022-23 winter window in a reported £10m move.

Wober triggered an exit clause following relegation at the end of that season and spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at another German top-flight outfit in Borussia Monchengladbach before returning to the United fold last summer.

Leeds United's Max Wober scores his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match in December 2024. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The defender, 27, who can operate at centre-half and left-back, struggled last season with injury, twice undergoing knee surgery after picking up the issue on international duty last September.

He made just nine appearances for Leeds in 2024-25.

Speaking last month while on international business with Austria, Wober told reporters that his days at Elland Road were effectively numbered.

Addressing the press after the game with Romania, he said: "I might have been able to send out a letter of application (with his display against Romania).

"It was simply a good feeling to be back on the pitch and show that I can still play well, and that I definitely deserve to be here.