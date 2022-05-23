Leeds United end Yorkshire's Premier League hoodoo with final day win at Brentford

Prior to the Whites' final-day win, no Yorkshire club since Middlesbrough - between 1999 and 2009 - and Leeds - between 1992 and 2004 - had managed to stay in the top flight for more than two consecutive seasons.

Leeds will compete in their third-straight top-flight season following their 17th-placed finish as Burnley finished 18th, three points behind the Whites.

Yorkshire has still had plenty of top-flight representation since Leeds were relegated in 2004 but no club has managed to establish themselves in the division.

In 2008, Hull were promoted and after surviving in their first season they would be relegated a year later. The Tigers returned to the top flight in 2013 but dropped out of the division again in 2015.

They bounced straight back but suffered relegation after just one season. Hull have not returned to the Premier League since 2017 but new owner Acun Ilicali is adamant he can help get them back into the elite of English football.

Middlesbrough had a strong presence in the Premier League in the competition's first two decades. They were relegated in 2009 but were promoted in 2016 only to be relegated immediately.

Sheffield United spent one season in the top flight in 2006-07 but came back in 2019 and enjoyed an incredible first campaign. However, their stay in the Premier League was ended a year later, as they finished bottom of the table.

STAYING UP: Leeds United's survival means there will be at least one Yorkshire team in the Premier League next season. Huddersfield Town could yet join them. Picture: Getty Images.

Huddersfield Town - who are one game from being back in the top flight as they face Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final on Sunday - were promoted in 2017 and stayed up in their first campaign. However, they were relegated the following year after finishing bottom with 16 points.

Barnsley, Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday have all been relegated from the Premier League never to return. The Owls spent eight seasons in the Premier League between 1992 and 2000.

Barnsley were in the Premier League for one year while the Bantams lasted two seasons after being promoted in 1999.