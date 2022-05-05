Leeds United, Everton, Burnley: Who has the toughest run-in for Premier League relegation battle?

The Toffees currently occupy the final relegation place but sit on 32 points with a game in hand over Leeds and Burnley, who are on 34 points each.

The run-ins look difficult for all three sides as they look to climb away from danger. Here we look at who each side has left to play as the survival race comes to a conclusion on May 22.

Leeds United - fixtures remaining: Arsenal (A), May 8, Chelsea (H), May 11, Brighton (H), May 15, Brentford (A), May 22.

The Whites final four games are not easy. First they travel to an Arsenal side chasing a Champions League place and one who beat them 4-1 when the sides met at Elland Road in December.

Chelsea, who look on course to finish third, might be a tough game on paper but other factors could play into Leeds' hands. The Blues are playing in the FA Cup final three days after taking on Leeds in West Yorkshire and Thomas Tuchel might opt to rotate his side with a top-four place looking relatively safe.

Games against Brighton and Brentford are tricky tests for the Whites, with Leeds drawing in both of their previous two fixtures against those clubs this season.

Burnley - fixtures remaining: Aston Villa (H), May 7, Tottenham Hotspur (A), May 15, Aston Villa (A), May 19, Newcastle United (H), May 22.

The Clarets are the form team in the relegation battle, having picked up 10 points from their last 12 since the sacking of Sean Dyche.

They have two games remaining against Aston Villa and face a tough away assignment against Tottenham Hotspur, who are chasing a spot in the top four.

A final-day game against a resurgent Newcastle United awaits. It is another tough run of fixtures for a side looking to avoid the drop.

Everton - fixtures remaining: Leicester City (A), May 8, Watford (A), May 11, Brentford, May 15 (H), Crystal Palace (H), May 19, Arsenal, May 22 (A).

The Toffees are in the bottom three but their destiny is in their own hands as they have a game in hand over Burnley and Leeds.

Everton's away form has let them down badly this season and it's their home form in the last month that has kept them in the survival fight, as they have earned 10 points from the last 12 on offer at Goodison Park.

Two of their final five games are at home, as they host Brentford and Crystal Palace this month. With away games against Leicester, Watford and Arsenal remaining, the Toffees may need something on the road to pip Leeds or Burnley to survival.

How will it all play out? Only time will tell...