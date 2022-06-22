Leeds United 'expected' to reject Arsenal's offer for £60m-rated man, Aston Villa and West Ham 'submit bids' for Whites midfielder

Leeds are expected to reject a bid from Arsenal for Brazilian winger Raphinha, after the London club sent a formal offer for the player on Tuesday (The Athletic - MORE).
Aston Villa and West Ham United have both tabled bids for Leeds' England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has also been linked with PSG and Manchester City (Football Insider - MORE).
Takumi Minamino, who had been linked with Leeds, Wolves and Southampton, is set to join Ligue 1 side Monaco after Liverpool agreed a £15m fee with the French club for the Japan international forward (Various).
Premier League rumours
Real Madrid have entered the race for Man City's Raheem Sterling, with Barcelona and Chelsea monitoring developments as the player's future at the Etihad Stadium remains uncertain (Mirror - MORE).
Arsenal will continue with talks to sign Gabriel Jesus, with Tottenham and Paris St-Germain keeping an eye on developments as the forward looks set to leave Man City (Mail Online - MORE).
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG are set to battle Newcastle United for the signing of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike (L'Equipe - MORE).
Brentford have not given up hope on signing Christian Eriksen, who joined the club on a six-month deal on January, and have made efforts to re-sign the player who has been linked with a move to Tottenham and Manchester United (90min - MORE).
Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has emerged as a target for Arsenal and Newcastle, with the Spaniard entering the final year of his contract with the Italian club (Corriere dello Sport - MORE).
Tottenham are set for further talks with Djed Spence as they look to sign the Middlesbrough player who spent last season on loan at play-off winning Nottingham Forest (Sky Sports - MORE).