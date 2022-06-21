Leeds United transfer news: PSG 'make enquiries' over £50m-rated midfielder, Arsenal 'closing in' on Brazilian winger as Whites weigh up move for RB Leipzig midfielder

Marc Roca became the latest addition to the Whites squad last week as he signed from Bayern Munich, joining Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen as new arrivals at Leeds after the pair signed from Red Bull Salzburg.

More activity could be expected at Elland Road before September 1 while Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha have been linked with moves away from the club.

All the latest Leeds United rumours have been rounded up below.

IN DEMAND: Kalvin Phillips has been the subject of interest from PSG and Manchester City. Picture: Getty Images.

Paris Saint Germain have made enquiries about Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips - who is linked with a move to Manchester City - but the French champions have yet to submit an official bid (Yorkshire Evening Post - MORE).

Arsenal are 'closing in' on the signing of Leeds' Brazilian international Raphinha after Barcelona's interest in the player continues to dwindle (Goal - MORE).

Leeds are keeping an eye on Red Bull Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams after he was told by the German club he could leave this summer. The United States international could be a replacement for Kalvin Phillips if the England international leaves Elland Road this summer (Mail Online - MORE).

Premier League rumours

Chelsea have joined Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in wanting to sign Everton forward Richarlison, who reportedly wants to leave Goodison Park this summer (Mail Online - MORE).

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Christen Eriksen and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer (Goal - MORE).

Aston Villa are open to offers for John McGinn, with the player linked with Tottenham in recent weeks (Football Insider - MORE).

Pep Guardiola wants to keep hold of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva with the player receiving interest from Barcelona (Metro - MORE).