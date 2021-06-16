Leeds United eye big-money raid for ex-Aston Villa midfielder, West Ham among favourites to sign Liverpool man
Leeds United are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window, as they look to continuing strengthening an impressive looking side ahead of next season.
A host of quality players have already been linked with a move to the club, and it will be fascinating to see which stars the Whites can land over the next couple of months.
Meanwhile, the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures were announced this morning, and Leeds' first came of the season will be an away clash to arch rivals Manchester United.
Discussing the big reveal, Leeds' CEO Angus Kinnear said: “I think it proves that the fixture computer is definitely a myth and that someone at Premier League HQ has a sense of humour.
“What we learnt last season was that when we are on our game we don't have to fear anybody but when you are not on your game in the Premier League then you get punished so actually I look at the fixtures and I view them all equally which I think is the same as Marcelo does.
“It's that the big games are there to be won and the games which people see as smaller are just as tricky if you get them wrong.“Last season we lost to Brighton twice, we lost to Wolves twice, we lost to West Ham twice but enjoyed some really great results against some of the top teams so I think Marcelo will go into each game with his usual diligence and he believes they are all equally challenging.”