Leeds United face fierce competition for £10m-rated wonderkid, Fulham eye Barnsley sensation
Leeds United are gearing up for another busy transfer window, as they look to land for exciting new signings to continue propelling the club forward.
On top of that, the Whites will be looking to keep existing stars at the club, after their stellar 2020/21 campaign saw a number of top tier sides take in interest in Leeds' top talent.
Meanwhile, White ace Rodrigo has been looking ahead to next season, and said: “Everyone enjoyed it (the last game of the season against West Brom) on Sunday, we’ve had an amazing season and of course we were back playing in front of fans.
“Football without the fans is not the same, so we are very happy to win the game for them. It’s been an amazing season for me and the club.
“I think I’ve finished the season well, of course I had some injuries which didn’t allow me to play more games, but I’m very happy with how everything finished. There is a great atmosphere in the dressing room, we have a fantastic club and I really enjoyed playing in front of the fans. We are looking forward to the summer now, resting a little bit and then onto the next season.
“We hope when we return all of the fans will be back in the stadium, I’m sure next season will be harder than this, but we have a great group and I believe we can do another great season next year.”
Elsewhere, down in the Championship, it's set to be a busy summer for Yorkshire sides Barnsley, Hull City and Huddersfield Town, who will be looking to rebuild ahead of next season.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: