Leeds United face fierce competition for £10m-rated wonderkid, Fulham eye Barnsley sensation

On top of that, the Whites will be looking to keep existing stars at the club, after their stellar 2020/21 campaign saw a number of top tier sides take in interest in Leeds' top talent.

Meanwhile, White ace Rodrigo has been looking ahead to next season, and said: “Everyone enjoyed it (the last game of the season against West Brom) on Sunday, we’ve had an amazing season and of course we were back playing in front of fans.

“Football without the fans is not the same, so we are very happy to win the game for them. It’s been an amazing season for me and the club.

“I think I’ve finished the season well, of course I had some injuries which didn’t allow me to play more games, but I’m very happy with how everything finished. There is a great atmosphere in the dressing room, we have a fantastic club and I really enjoyed playing in front of the fans. We are looking forward to the summer now, resting a little bit and then onto the next season.

“We hope when we return all of the fans will be back in the stadium, I’m sure next season will be harder than this, but we have a great group and I believe we can do another great season next year.”

Elsewhere, down in the Championship, it's set to be a busy summer for Yorkshire sides Barnsley, Hull City and Huddersfield Town, who will be looking to rebuild ahead of next season.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Morrell could leave Hatters Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell has been tipped to leave the club this summer in search of regular first team football. The Wales international, who is in his country's Euro 2020 squad, made just ten Hatters appearances last season. (The 72)

2. Reading learn Semedo valuation Reading are believed to have been set an asking price of around £4.3m to sign Benfica man Alfa Semedo on a permanent deal. However, he could instead join the club on a more cost-effective loan move again next season. (Sport Witness)

3. Clarets switch focus to Worrall Burnley could be set to launch a move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, who could cost around £10m. He's reportedly being eyed as a more cost-effective alternative to Stoke City's Nathan Collins, who could cost over £15m. (The Sun)

4. Hornets home in on Nketiah Recently-promoted Watford have been linked with a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who is likely to command a fee of around £15m. The 22-year-old score an impressive 16 goals in 17 matches during his time with England's U21s. (Mirror