Leeds United are set to take on Everton at 3pm in what has been described as a ‘six pointer’ by fans in a huge match.
However, many fans have now rushed to find alternative travel arrangements after trains from Leeds to Liverpool Lime Street were cancelled by TPExpress just hours before – due to a ‘late timetable change’ according to the service’s Twitter agent.
The 11.15am and 12.15am services have both been cancelled.
Many fans are now struggling to get to Goodison Park for kick off.
The next expected service would not arrive into Liverpool until 2.59pm – just one minute before kick off.
One fan tweeted: “All trains from Leeds to Liverpool cancelled and not a word from @TPExpressTrains what a joke #lufc