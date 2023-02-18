News you can trust since 1754
Leeds United fans' anger as trains to Liverpool cancelled throughout morning before Everton kick off

Leeds United fans are struggling to get to Goodison park for the crunch clash against Everton today as trains to Liverpool have been cancelled throughout morning.

By Daniel Sheridan
3 minutes ago
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 10:36am

Leeds United are set to take on Everton at 3pm in what has been described as a ‘six pointer’ by fans in a huge match.

However, many fans have now rushed to find alternative travel arrangements after trains from Leeds to Liverpool Lime Street were cancelled by TPExpress just hours before – due to a ‘late timetable change’ according to the service’s Twitter agent.

The 11.15am and 12.15am services have both been cancelled.

Manchester United v Leeds United, Old Trafford Stadium Manchester, Premier League, 8th February 2023 Leeds fans Picture Tony Johnson

Many fans are now struggling to get to Goodison Park for kick off.

The next expected service would not arrive into Liverpool until 2.59pm – just one minute before kick off.

One fan tweeted: “All trains from Leeds to Liverpool cancelled and not a word from @TPExpressTrains what a joke #lufc

