Leeds United fans hoping for their first full view of the Premier League as fixtures revealed

The Whites are due to wave goodbye to 2021 with consecutive matches against Chelsea (away), Manchester City (away), Arsenal (home), Liverpool (away) and at home to Aston Villa who, like them, are building towards European football.
Even though it will be torn apart by television schedulers (there are 200 live games to plan), a new fixture list brings genuine excitement, more so this year. If 2020-21 was Leeds’ first season back in the Premier League since 2003-04, the coming campaign should effectively be that for supporters locked out of all but the final game of last season.
It starts at Manchester United, where Leeds lost 6-2 last year, and just goes from there.
December’s is a sequence a team in only their second Premier League season might not take a point from but Leeds are not typical newbies. They won with 10 men at Manchester City in April and ought to have beaten Arsenal at home, battering them 0-0. Points were taken off the other three at different venues.
Last summer we were looking forward to 2020-21 as the season grounds re-opened to fans and whilst it did work out that way, it was only just. As vaccinations continue apace, things should be much better but we have learnt not to take anything for granted.
“The Premier League and its clubs are committed to the ambition of having full stadiums, including away supporters, from the start of the season, and will continue to work closely with Government and all relevant authorities,” said the league.
Fans can hopefully look forward to a first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 20 (or thereabouts) and West Ham United in January. Whilst Brentford’s Community Stadium may not have the same glamour, ticking that off the list on the final day of the season will appeal to many.
With Bielsa’s Leeds, though, every game is an event and almost always a spectacle. There are reasons for genuine excitement, just as it should be.
Leeds United Premier League fixtures:
August
14: Manchester Utd (a) - 3pm
21: Everton (h) - 3pm
28: Burnley (a) - 3pm
September
11: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
18: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
25: West Ham (h) - 3pm
October
2: Watford (h) - 3pm
16: Southampton (a) - 3pm
23: Wolves (h) - 3pm
30: Norwich City (a) - 3pm
November
6: Leicester City (h) - 3pm
20: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
27: Brighton (a) - 3pm
30: Crystal Palace (h) - 7.45pm
December
4: Brentford (h) - 3pm
11: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
15: Manchester City (a) - 8pm
18: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
26: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
28: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
January
1: Burnley (h) - 3pm
15: West Ham (a) - 3pm
22: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
February
8: Aston Villa (a) - 7.45pm
12: Everton (a) - 3pm
19: Manchester Utd (h) - 3pm
26: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
March
5: Leicester City (a) - 3pm
12: Norwich City (h) - 3pm
19: Wolves (a) - 3pm
April
2: Southampton (h) - 3pm
9: Watford (a) - 3pm
16: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
23: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
30: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
May
7: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
15: Brighton (h) - 3pm
All fixtures subject to change.