Leeds United fans hoping for their first full view of the Premier League as fixtures revealed

We're back: Leeds United fans back inside Elland Road for the game against West Bromwich Albion. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites are due to wave goodbye to 2021 with consecutive matches against Chelsea (away), Manchester City (away), Arsenal (home), Liverpool (away) and at home to Aston Villa who, like them, are building towards European football.

Even though it will be torn apart by television schedulers (there are 200 live games to plan), a new fixture list brings genuine excitement, more so this year. If 2020-21 was Leeds’ first season back in the Premier League since 2003-04, the coming campaign should effectively be that for supporters locked out of all but the final game of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It starts at Manchester United, where Leeds lost 6-2 last year, and just goes from there.

December’s is a sequence a team in only their second Premier League season might not take a point from but Leeds are not typical newbies. They won with 10 men at Manchester City in April and ought to have beaten Arsenal at home, battering them 0-0. Points were taken off the other three at different venues.

Last summer we were looking forward to 2020-21 as the season grounds re-opened to fans and whilst it did work out that way, it was only just. As vaccinations continue apace, things should be much better but we have learnt not to take anything for granted.

“The Premier League and its clubs are committed to the ambition of having full stadiums, including away supporters, from the start of the season, and will continue to work closely with Government and all relevant authorities,” said the league.

Fans can hopefully look forward to a first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 20 (or thereabouts) and West Ham United in January. Whilst Brentford’s Community Stadium may not have the same glamour, ticking that off the list on the final day of the season will appeal to many.

With Bielsa’s Leeds, though, every game is an event and almost always a spectacle. There are reasons for genuine excitement, just as it should be.

Leeds United Premier League fixtures:

August

14: Manchester Utd (a) - 3pm

21: Everton (h) - 3pm

28: Burnley (a) - 3pm

September

11: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

18: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

25: West Ham (h) - 3pm

October

2: Watford (h) - 3pm

16: Southampton (a) - 3pm

23: Wolves (h) - 3pm

30: Norwich City (a) - 3pm

November

6: Leicester City (h) - 3pm

20: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

27: Brighton (a) - 3pm

30: Crystal Palace (h) - 7.45pm

December

4: Brentford (h) - 3pm

11: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

15: Manchester City (a) - 8pm

18: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

26: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

28: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

January

1: Burnley (h) - 3pm

15: West Ham (a) - 3pm

22: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

February

8: Aston Villa (a) - 7.45pm

12: Everton (a) - 3pm

19: Manchester Utd (h) - 3pm

26: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

March

5: Leicester City (a) - 3pm

12: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

19: Wolves (a) - 3pm

April

2: Southampton (h) - 3pm

9: Watford (a) - 3pm

16: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

23: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

30: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

May

7: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

15: Brighton (h) - 3pm