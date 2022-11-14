Leeds United finding little details are a big problem in trying to bridge gap to Premier League elite

It is why they beat Chelsea and triumphed at Anfield, why they ought to have defeated Arsenal and should have taken something from Spurs, yet will spend Christmas 15th in the Premier League after a thrilling but soul-destroying 4-3 loss.

"We've encapsulated our 16-game season in one match," said their coach Jesse Marsch, who walked off with a face like thunder after seeing his players perform very well against one of Europe’s best teams.

Poor finishing has often been their undoing but pepped-up by the attacking youth of Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto – who struggled after an early knock on Saturday's full debut and was sacrificed at half-time – they scored four against Bournemouth, three at Spurs. Rodrigo has five goals in four league matches, Summerville four.

Defensive mistakes are another theme, and bubbled up again.

"To play 13 games in 43 days, it was impossible to work on tactical aspects on the pitch,” complained Spurs’s Antonio Conte. Leeds only had nine but their issues remain.

Seven days after a dramatic comeback to beat Bournemouth 4-3, they led 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and still lost.

Luck played a part – a wrong VAR call on Harry Kane's goal, a cruel deflection for 3-3 – but the things Leeds could control were more to blame.

ANOTHER GOAL: Crysencio Summerville, competing for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski (left) scored his fourth goal in as many Premier League games

When it came to influence, they did not even have the best Rodrigo, who was Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a reminder of how far ahead some clubs are of the Elland Road side.

There is more to being a big club than a nice ground, but it is sobering to think Spurs have not won a title since the 1961 glory, glory days of Scarborian Bill Nicholson, or anything after 2008.

When even with the Premier League golden boot holder Son Heung-min injured they can have Lucas Moura on the bench, they are an elite club yet not the elite of the elite, so high is the bar.

FALSE DAWN: Liam Cooper celebrates after Rodrigo puts Leeds United 3-2 up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

When Leeds needed to change the game they tried 20-year-olds Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt, plus 19-year-old Mateo Joseph. Introducing Luke Ayling moved matters Spurs’s way, albeit not through anything he did wrong.

Brenden Aaronson, outstanding in the 25 minutes between Ben Davies's goal and Rodrigo's second, will be one of only three Leeds players at the World Cup. Centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente could console themselves that Mats Hummels and Sergio Ramos did not make their squads but Koch was shown up for Saturday’s winner and is keeping Llorente out at club level.

Brazilian Emerson Royal and Frenchman Clement Lenglet were the only Spurs starters who missed their squads for Qatar; Dejan Kulusevski's Sweden did not qualify.

In the first half, it was Tottenham's finishing that was dodgy.

RODRIGO OF THE MATCH: Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur celebrates with the injured Son Heung-min after his two goals clinched a 4-3 win over Leeds United

Kulusevski cut through at will down the inside-right channel and at one point centre-back Ben Davies did the same down the left, playing a one-two with Richarlison before teeing Emerson up to spoon over.

Their goal ought to have been disallowed, Lenglet stopping Ilan Meslier getting an effective punch on a corner in an era where sneezing within three feet of a goalkeeper is normally a foul. Kane volleyed in.

Leeds attacked less often and more effectively to score either side of that.

Twice Aaronson played Summerville in, slotting in after ten minutes, denied by Hugo Lloris’s legs in the 20th. At the end of the half Aaronson nutmegged Eric Dier and won a corner. When Rasmus Kristensen headed it back in, Rodrigo brilliantly volleyed the dropping ball.

Meslier was impeded again for Spurs’s second, but this time by Kristensen. He ought to have been stronger with Davies's shot.

The 52nd-minute equaliser provoked Leeds's best spell, helped by a lop-sided 4-3-3 which saw central midfielder Greenwood replace right-winger Gnonto without Aaronson being dragged out of the hole.

But it took until the 76th minute for a reward, Marc Roca's foul on Bentancur in the build-up overlooked, his pass to Rodrigo as good as the calm finish.

Marsch played it safe, replacing Roca with Ayling and going 5-4-1. Leeds conceded twice.

Bentancur scored the first in acres of space Roca might have filled with a deflection off Ayling beat Meslier.

Two minutes later Kulusevski beat Koch far too easily to the byline. This time there was someone close to Bentancur but it was Matt Doherty, not a Leeds player.

Tyler Adams's red card for following a brainless tackle on Kulusevski with one on Yves Bissouma had no bearing on Saturday but could impact Leeds's next game, against Manchester City on December 28, which he is now suspended for.

The little details Leeds are getting wrong are very big ones indeed.