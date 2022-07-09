Leeds United: Firpo looking to impress after tough Premier League debut

When Jesse Marsch arrived at Elland Road in February, the feeling was he might employ the 4-2-2-2 formation popular in the Red Bull franchises he previously coached in.

He used it in his first game at Leicester City, then moved away from it.

With the squad better shaped to his requirements this summer, it seemed a possibility it could be back this term, but pre-season started in a 4-2-3-1.

It was, however, noticeable how narrow “wide” players Jack Harrison and Rodrigo were against Blackpool, allowing Firpo to get forward, with an assist and a goal, albeit from a corner.

“At the start I think he (Marsch) wanted to play a 4-2-2-2 but we still have wingers like Jack, who’s improving a lot, and the guy we’ve signed from Feyenoord (Luis Sinisterra) is a winger as well, so I think we like to play 4-2-3-1,” said Firpo, who joined from Barcelona last summer.

“It demands I attack more and more. When I try to get into positions where I can play the ball in for the strikers it can be good for us. Jack has good feet inside, Rodrigo can come inside and it leaves space for the full-backs so I think it will work.

“I love to go forward, I am a modern full-back, but I always need to improve more and more with my defending because in the Prem you always have really tough opponents on the wings.”

Firpo had a difficult debut season as Leeds fought relegation but is looking forward to this one, buoyed by signings like his ex-Spain Under-21 team-mate Marc Roca.

“It’s going to be better for the last one, for sure – it can’t be worse!” he said.

“I had a lot of injuries and I came to the Premier League without playing a lot in the last two seasons. Even without injuries it’s difficult but with injuries and catching Covid three times it’s not easy. But the team, the club helped me in all aspects to keep working at the same level.

“I played Under-21 football with Marc. He came from Bayern Munich and you can’t be there if you’re not a top player.