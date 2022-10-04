Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt set for EFL Trophy run-out after surprise Aston Villa snub
Joe Gelhardt could play for Leeds United Under-21s in the Football League Trophy at Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday after surprisingly being left out if the first team at the weekend.
The 20-year-old did forward not make the nine-man bench for Sunday's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa with coach Jesse Marsch confirming it was a tactical choice rather than an enforced one.
"It's not based on performance because I think he's playing well but we've a lot of guys performing well so in that sense maybe you can say it's a pecking order (decision)," explained Marsch, "but I don't look at it that way.
"I really like Joffy and his mentality is great. Maybe we'll use him and a few guys on Tuesday to try to make sure we're keeping rhythm and fitness. A lot of our players need match-time.
"But please don't take it as a negative on Joffy, I believe in him."
