Given the Whites' injury problems this season, Bielsa has fielded plenty of questions about his plans for the upcoming window.

Clubs can begin striking permanent and loan deals from Saturday, with the transfer window closing at 11pm on January 31.

POTENTIAL TARGET: Jesse Lingard. Picture: Getty Images.

With Leeds already having spent slightly northward of £50m in the summer and Bielsa's assertion that new signings only make sense if they permanently improve his 11 - could loan deals be the way forward for the Whites in January?

There are a number of players at clubs higher up the Premier League table in need of game time who could aid Leeds as they wait for key players to return to action.

Having more options at his disposal could also allow Bielsa to carefully ease any injured players back into action.

Below, we have selected six possible loan deals that could make sense for Leeds as they look to push themselves away from the relegation zone.

POTENTIAL TARGET: Nat Phillips, left, and Divock Origi, right. Picture: Getty Images.

Jesse Lingard

After a successful loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season, Lingard has started just twice for Manchester United in all competitions this season.

Both of those starts came outside the Premier League as he has made eight appearances for the Red Devils in the league, all from the substitute bench.

He scored nine goals and claimed five assists for the Hammers during his loan stint earlier this year.

POTENTIAL TARGET: Eddie Nketiah. Picture: Getty Images.

Although it would mean a deal being struck with a rival, Lingard has shown his capability to improve the attacking output of any side and it is something Leeds can make use of in the second half of the season.

Divock Origi

Somewhat of a cult hero on Merseyside, Origi has been on the fringes of the Liverpool squad for a number of seasons.

He has made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season but has remained sharp in front of goal, scoring five times - including in a Champions League win over AC Milan at the San Siro.

Given Patrick Bamford's injury woes this season, Origi could bring plenty of threat to Leeds' frontline in the striker's absence.

Nat Phillips

Another player on the fringes of the Liverpool squad, central defender Phillips has proven himself to be capable of producing in the Premier League.

Given a number of defensive injuries to Jurgen Klopp's side last season, Phillips made 20 appearances last campaign and helped the Reds finish third in the table and qualify for the Champions League.

He is the firm fifth-choice centre-back this season and has made just three appearances in all competitions. Given Leeds' injury problems in the heart of defence, he is another potential player who could provide cover while on loan.

Eddie Nketiah

The former Leeds loan star looks set to leave Arsenal at some point next year with his contract due to run out in the summer.

He spent time on loan at Elland Road during the 2019-20 promotion season, making 17 appearances and scoring three goals before being recalled by Arsenal in January.

His game time has been limited at the Gunners this campaign and his arrival, either permanently or on loan, could help Leeds enjoy a more fruitful second half of the season.

Ross Barkley

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, making just 11 appearances so far this season.

He spent time on loan at Aston Villa last campaign, making 24 appearances for the club.

Leeds have been forced to deal with injury problems in all areas of the pitch and Barkley's experience in midfield - he has made close to 200 Premier League appearances - would certainly be key for the young players in the Whites first-team squad.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

The 24-year-old is reportedly unhappy with his lack of game time at Arsenal and is being touted for a move away from the club.

He has played in a number of positions across the midfield in his eight Premier League appearances and his versatility could prove valuable.