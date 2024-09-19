Leeds United frustration as kick-off time moved after fans thought plans for 2024 had been confirmed
Lancashire police have requested the Whites' game at Blackburn Rovers on November 30 be moved from 3pm to 1.30pm.
Under the Football League's new television deal with Sky Sports, all matches moved for broadcasters during the first half of the season were announced in late July, allowing supporters to push ahead with making their plans. At the same time some changes not directly related to television coverage were also revealed, even for Leeds’ game at Luton Town in April.
Over 1,000 televised games a season are being shown live on Sky Sports for the next five years, meaning all manner of fixture changes after the original list was published in June. The sweetener for supporters was that they would be shown some overdue respect with more notice of kick-off times being moved.
In that spirit Leeds wanted a decision made earlier, and had pushed for an even earlier kick-off time without compromising their away ticket allocation of over 7,000.
It leaves Leeds with only six Saturday 3pm kick-offs in the first half of the season.
With Sheffield United on television the previous night, Wednesday's game being moved to the Sunday, Middlesbrough's match against Hull City at 12.30pm on the Saturday and an FA Cup second round programme, there will not be a Saturday 3pm league match that weekend.
