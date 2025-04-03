Whether to stick or twist with Illan Meslier after his errors cost victory against Swansea City has been the talk of Leeds United this week.

Many managers would play their cards close to their chest, fearful of giving the opposition a heads-up as to who they would be facing at the weekend.

Instead, Daniel Farke used his first media appearance of the week to confirm who will play at Luton Town on Saturday.

"I'm a big believer to always have clarity and I've taken my decision," he said. "I've spoken to the goalkeepers.

"Karl Darlow will play on Saturday if nothing happens and Illan will be on the bench, I can confirm.

"Karl is aware and Illan is aware.

"It's important to have clarity early in the week. For Karl it's the first time he's been involved in a league game for a while so he can conctrate on this."

Darlow has not played a Championship game since the Whites played West Bromwich Albion in December 2023, or regularly since he was on loan at Hull City for the second half of the previous season.

But the 34-year-old did play in both Wales' Wold Cup qualifiers last month, perhaps making a decision Farke informally consulted his senior players about that much easier. Winger Dan James and more pertinently centre-back Joe Rodon played in front of Darlow in both games, and Leeds captain Ethan Amapdu is also an international colleague.

Although Farke could not confirm as much in case something unexpected happens to Darlow, it seems highly likely the former Newcastle United goalkeeper will play out the last seven games of the season as Leeds' No 1.

"Karl is of course buzzing, it's a bit easier, for Illan it's a bit more difficult decision to take," admitted Farke. "It's always a bit difficult.

"We all know Illan's had a bit of a difficult season so far, you have to be honest about this.

"In general with a goalkeeper you are a bit more careful to change than for example with an outdfield player.

"Once an outfield player has a difficult game or two difficult games you rotate a bit and a different player gets his chance.

"With a goalkeeper it's important you don't change from game to game and you stick to your No 1 even after one or two mistakes, especially when you have such a young, promising goalkeeper.

"In the last weeks we had a feeling in a few situations he could have done a bit better. In the last game he was strongly involved in both goals.

"It's a situation where I have to make a decision and to protect him a little bit.

"It feels a little bit like at t the moment the camera and the spotlight is on him and he's still a young man. It feels like the weight of the world is on his shoulders. Sometimes you have to protect a goalkeeper a little bit and this was my feeling this week.

"The second reason why I made this decision is I have a really reliable and proper option with Karl Darlow.

"He's a very experienced goalkeeper, proven on this level, a top-class character.

"I know there were a few concerns because apart from his Hull spell he hasn't played many league games in recent years but I see him every day in training and he performs really well. Everyone trusts him and he is absolutely professional and loyal, everyone trusts him and it is a good moment right now because he has recently played two games for Wales – two really solid performances, one clean sheet and one game where he was not involved in the goal.

"He's also in a good rhythm.

"So at this moment, especially heading into such a nervy period, when everyone feels the pressure a abit more and is perhaps even a bit more nervous.

"I want to protect Illan a little bit and give him a little breather and he can start again but (also) because we trust Karl so much and we are fully convinced of his qualities and his experience.

"I'm 100 per cent convinced at the moment that it's the right decision."

Leeds have no fresh injury problems going into Saturday's early kick-off at Kenilworth Road, and Farke confirmed Max Wober and Patrick Bamford are both "in the mix" after lengthy injury lay-offs.