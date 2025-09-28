JOE Rodon is confident that Leeds United will emerge 'stronger and better' for their tough experiences late on against Bournemouth on Saturday - when a 93rd-minute leveller denied them three precious points.

Leeds were on the cusp of recording back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since November 2022, only for the Cherries to level courtesy of Eli Kroupi in a 2-2 draw.

The afternoon did see Leeds extend their unbeaten home league sequence to 23 matches, with their run without a league loss at Elland Road now extending to over a calendar year. But it was not the win they wanted or deserved.

Rodon, who faces former club Tottenham Hotspur at home next weekend, said: "When you work that hard, it's really difficult to take, to concede in the last moments of the game, especially from a set-piece and not open play.

"It's really frustrating. But we were losing and got ourselves into a winning position, credit to the boys. We dug in.

"We wanted to come into this league and continue what we have been doing; pressing teams with a high line and not dropping off. We want to get at and go after these teams.

"As a team, I feel we will be stronger and better from this and learn from these experiences."

Daniel Farke was effusive in his praise for United's performance - on an afternoon which saw 'outstanding' midfielder Sean Longstaff crown a man-of-the-match display with his first goal for the club.

The Leeds chief was unhappy with the awarding of the free-kick which led to Bournemouth's opener from Antoine Semenyo, after Anton Stach was penalised for a soft-looking challenge on Ryan Christie.