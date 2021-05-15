Mateusz Klich's opening goal was very good, Jack Harrison's very clever, and Rodrigo's two in as many second-half minutes were exquisite.

It was a perfect example of why Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are so good to watch.

Like slowly turning the heat up on the crab in a pot, Leeds cranked the pressure up on Burnley until they finally broke them at the end of the first half. Once in front, they powered to a 4-0 win.

GOAL: Rodrigo celebrates his second strike with substitute Liam Cooper

In fairness, the visitors did not work their old colleague Bailey Peacock-Farrell anywhere near as much as they should have in the first 45 minutes, and nine first-half corners brought little reward, but there goal was worth the wait, a lovely finish from Klich, albeit one made a little easy for a player of his quality.

The Clarets made the very early running, but were quickly pushed onto the back foot.

Peacock-Farrell made his first save in the 10th minute, getting down low to keep out Patrick Bamford - also playing against a former club. Ezgjan Alioski's follow-up was cleared.

Dallas half-volleyed an Alioski cross over and when the North Macedonian squared to him in the D, the shot was deflected for yet another corner.

HEADER: Leeds United centre-back Pascal Struijk puts an effort wide

Raphinha volleyed into a crowd after 27 minutes and was unable to convert an acrobatic effort when Bmford swung and missed at a Harrison cross.

Pascal Struijk headed wide when a corner was played back for Kalvin Phillips to play in.

You felt a goal was coming.

In the 44th minute it did, Bamford squaring the ball to Klich on the halfway line as he went down.

The Pole was allowed to carry the ball unmolested to within shooting range and curled a finish which left the goalkeeper with no chance.

The way Burnley came out for the second half - Ashley Westwood volleying wide, Illan Meslier saving well with his left boot after Matej Vydra outmuscled Styruijk - was a warning to the visitors but they heeded it and quickly put the Clarets back in their box.

Charlie Taylor defended well to concede a 60th-minute corner but when it was only cleared to Alioski in the D and his wayward shot was clevely flicked in by Jack Harrison, the contest was over.

The job of winning the game done, Leeds could focus on entertaining.

Patrick Bamford had made way for Rodrigo shortly before the second goal and the Spain international turned on the style with two goals, though he was not on his own in that respect.

After another good Meslier save, this time to stop Johann Gudmunsson making the most of a wonderful pass from fellow substitute Jay Rodriguez, Rodrigo scored twice in as many minutes.

Harrison played a nice pass into the striker, whose touch took him between the two centra; defenders before dinking over the goalkeeper.

The next saw Phillips sweep the ball out left, Harrison play a good pass in and Rodrigo touch it beyond Peacock-Farrell into the net.

He was forced out of the chance for a hat-trick late in the game.

There was also an incident in the 70th minute when both benches, Leeds captain Luke Ayling and Alioski were spoken to after a Dwight McNeil foul on the latter.

In incidents such as that, those in the stands are the last to know what the issue was. Both managers were unwilling to elaborate at full-time, beyond Burnley's Sean Dyche revealing that one of his players had reported an incident to the referee, and that the matter would now be left in the hands of the authorities

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; McNeil (Gudmundsson 70), Cork, Westwood, Brownhill; Vydra (Rodriguez 65), Wood (Barnes 65).

Unused substitutes: Pieters, Norris, Nortey, Dunne, Richardson.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk; Dallas, Phillips, Alioski; Raphinha (Poveda 81), Klich (Roberts 75), Harrison; Bamford (Rodrigo 58).

Unused substitutes: Casilla, Cooper, Davis, Berardi, Jenkins, Shackleton.

Referee: G Scott (Oxfordshire).