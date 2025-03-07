Leeds United hand former Premier League and FA chairman new role as Angus Kinnear's departure confirmed

Former Premier League and Football Association (FA) chairman Peter McCormick is to return to Leeds United after the departure of chief executive Angus Kinnear – but not as a direct replacement.

Sports lawyer McCormick was a Leeds director in the 1990s, and has been a legal adviser to the club in the past.

His resignation from the Premier League board to return to Elland Road coincides with the widely-anticipated departure of Kinnear, who will now take a similar post at Everton.

But McCormick's role will be executive vice-chairman, working alongside Kinnear as he works his notice until moving to Merseyside at the end of this season.

HEAVYWEIGHT: Then interim Football Association chairman Peter McCormick (lef), speaks with then-Prime Miniser Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson during the European Championship semi-final between England and Denmark at Wembley in 2021

In the meantime, Leeds will carry out a review of their management structures to decide how they should replace Kinnear, directly or indirectly.

Leeds' requirements may partly depend on whether the first team are able to close out promotion to the Premier League, which they are currently well on course to do, three points clear at the top of the Championship with 11 matches to play.

Although a Sheffield United victory at home to Preston North End on Saturday could draw them level on points before Leeds’ game at Portsmouth at noon on Sunday, they are the favourites to win the title.

Two teams are automatically promoted from the Championship plus a third via the play-offs, and Leeds are currently five points ahead of thrid-placed Burnley.

DEPARTING: Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear will take a similar role at Everton at the end of the season

Chairman Paraag Marathe is also heading up a bid by Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises Global Football Group to buy Scottish Premiership side Rangers, which is close to being finalised.

McCormick's new job will be to support Marathe and other senior executives regarding strategic planning, stadium redevelopment and commercial matters, and will represent the club in key meetings, such as at league level.

The 72-year-old's areas of expertise during his long-standing relationship with the Premier League were with regards to financial fair play, and owner's and director's tests. Managing the financial transition whilst being competitive in the top division without breaking its profit and sustainability rules will be a big challenge for Leeds should they win promotion after two years in the Football League.

A senior partner at Harrogate-based McCormicks Solicitors, McCormick was Premier League chairman from March 2014 to June 2015. He served a five-year term as FA vice-chairman from July 2017, and in November 2018 was elected chairman of its Professional Game Board. In November 2020 he became the interim chairman, holding the post for over a year.

He has chaired and been a member of numerous boards and working parties within both governing organisations.

Kinnear has been at Leeds since 2017, initially as managing director, the job title he held at previous club West Ham United. Before that he spent a decade as Arsenal’s director of marketing, sales and partnerships.

He played a more high-profile role before 49ers Enterprises took a controlling stake in the club in 2023, with a column in the matchday programme which occasionally courted controversy.

The most notable came in December 2021 when he called Government plans for a new independent football regulator “Maoist”.

Kinnear was at the helm during the Covid-19 pandemic which saw fans locked out of matches to prevent the spread of the disease and threatened the finances of professional clubs as a result.

Leeds won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years as champions during the prolonged 2019-20, and stayed in the division for three years.