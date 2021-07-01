Leeds United handed boost in race for £15m-rated star, West Brom look to hijack Barnsley move

The Whites just missed out on qualifying for European football last season, and will be hopeful of getting big results again with Marcelo Bielsa's brand of dynamic football.

Meanwhile, England knocked Germany out of Euro 2020 earlier in the week, and Leeds United s Robin Koch, who was part of the Germany squad, revealed: “The disappointment is still huge today. The disappointment in the team, with the staff, in all of Germany. We all definitely wanted more and to stay part of the [Euros] until the end.

“Nevertheless, I am proud to have been part of this team at this tournament and to have experienced the motivation, the team spirit and the ambition of each and every one of us every day.

“We will process and process the Euros and draw a lot of motivation for the next tasks in order to celebrate great successes again. We still have a lot to do.”

Meanwhile, down in the Championship, four Yorkshire sides are gearing up for the 2021/22 season, with Sheffield United, Hull City, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town all competing in the second-tier this season.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the Euros, summer transfer window, and the build-up to the new season continues.

1. Wilder to miss out on Fulham job Despite being the strong favourite for the Fulham job since Scott Parker's exit, ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder now looks set to miss out on the Cottagers role, with ex-Everton boss Marco Silva now set to take the helm. (Sky Sports) Photo: RICHARD HEATHCOTE Buy photo

2. Duo jostle for Downes Peterborough United and Barnsley have both been credited with an interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes. The 22-year-old's contract expires next summer, and his club may be forced to sell in this transfer window to avoid losing him for nothing in the future. (East Anglian Times) Photo: Stephen Pond Buy photo

3. Baggies urged to swoop for Longstaf Ex-footballer Darren Campbell has urged West Brom to move for Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, following rumours linking the player with a move to the Hawthorns. He described the player as a "talented" young player and lauded his "Premier League" quality. (Football Insider) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

4. Ex-Lilywhite joins new club Oxford United have snapped up striker Billy Bodin, following his release from Preston North End. He spent four seasons on the books at Deepdale, but missed the whole of the 2018/19 campaign with an ACL injury. (Club website) Photo: JASON CAIRNDUFF Buy photo