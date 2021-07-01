Leeds United handed boost in race for £15m-rated star, West Brom look to hijack Barnsley move
Leeds United are just over a month away from the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, and will be look to sign some new players to add further quality to their squad this summer.
The Whites just missed out on qualifying for European football last season, and will be hopeful of getting big results again with Marcelo Bielsa's brand of dynamic football.
Meanwhile, England knocked Germany out of Euro 2020 earlier in the week, and Leeds United s Robin Koch, who was part of the Germany squad, revealed: “The disappointment is still huge today. The disappointment in the team, with the staff, in all of Germany. We all definitely wanted more and to stay part of the [Euros] until the end.
“Nevertheless, I am proud to have been part of this team at this tournament and to have experienced the motivation, the team spirit and the ambition of each and every one of us every day.
“We will process and process the Euros and draw a lot of motivation for the next tasks in order to celebrate great successes again. We still have a lot to do.”
Meanwhile, down in the Championship, four Yorkshire sides are gearing up for the 2021/22 season, with Sheffield United, Hull City, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town all competing in the second-tier this season.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the Euros, summer transfer window, and the build-up to the new season continues.