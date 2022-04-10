Leeds United handed huge boost by Norwich City in Premier League survival battle

Leeds took a big step towards safety on Saturday as they beat Watford 3-0 at Vicarage to win for the third time in four games.

That put them nine points clear of 18th-placed Burnley and they maintained that gap on Sunday as the Clarets were beaten 2-0 by Norwich.

Burnley do have two games in hand over Leeds but will need to significantly improve this season's form to overhaul Jesse Marsch's side.

Goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki helped reinvigorate Norwich’s slim survival hopes at Carrow Road.

The Canaries were 10 points from safety before kick-off, but Lees-Melou’s early deflected strike gave Dean Smith’s men a precious lead and Pukki’s composed finish late on clinched a first Premier League victory in nine attempts.

It could be too little too late for bottom club Norwich, who remain in a perilous position but at least has kept 18th-placed Burnley within touching distance and dealt a serious blow to the visitors’ own chances of beating the drop.