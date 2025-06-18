Leeds United handed tough opening to Premier League season - Whites 2025-26 fixture details in full

LEEDS United will kick off their 2025-26 Premier League season with a home game against Everton in the top-flight’s first Monday night televised fixture on Monday, August 18.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game sees ex-CEO Angus Kinnear make a quick return to Elland Road following his move to the blue half of Merseyside in late spring.

Leeds’ first away assignment is a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Saturday, August 23 and they are due to host Newcastle United seven days later in a tough opening to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United face champions Liverpool twice in the festive month of December. They welcome Arne Slot’s side on Saturday, December 6 and visit Anfield on Saturday, December 30 to see out 2025.

Elland Road, home of Leeds United.

A huge opener to 2026 sees Leeds host arch-rivals Manchester United to Elland Road on January 3. The return is due to take place at Old Trafford on April 11.

All Premier League fixtures will be subject to change for television broadcast purposes and European competition scheduling.

The season is scheduled to get under way across the weekend of Saturday, August 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign will be composed of 33 weekend rounds of matches and five midweek sets of games.

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - MAY 03: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans, while holding the Sky Bet Championship trophy after the teams 2-1 victory, which confirmed that the team has won the Sky Bet Championship and promotion to the Premier League following the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Leeds United FC at Home Park on May 03, 2025 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

2025-26 will conclude with simultaneous matches played on Sunday May 24, 2026.

Leeds United fixtures in full, subject to change:

August

Monday 18 Leeds United v Everton (8pm Sky Sports)

Saturday 23 Arsenal v Leeds United

Saturday 30 Leeds United v Newcastle United

September

Saturday 13 Fulham v Leeds United

Saturday 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

Saturday 27 Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

October

Saturday 4 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday 18 Burnley v Leeds United

Saturday 25 Leeds United v West Ham United

November

Saturday 1 Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

Saturday 8 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Saturday 22 Leeds United v Aston Villa

Saturday 29 Manchester City v Leeds United

December

Wednesday 3 Leeds United v Chelsea

Saturday 6 Leeds United v Liverpool

Saturday 13 Brentford v Leeds United

Saturday 20 Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Saturday 27 Sunderland v Leeds United

Tuesday 30 Liverpool v Leeds United

January

Saturday 3 Leeds United v Manchester United

Wednesday 7 Newcastle United v Leeds United

Saturday 17 Leeds United v Fulham

Saturday 24 Everton v Leeds United

Saturday 31 Leeds United v Arsenal

February

Saturday 7 Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Wednesday 11 Chelsea v Leeds United

Saturday 21 Aston Villa v Leeds United

Saturday 28 Leeds United v Manchester City

March

Wednesday 4 Leeds United v Sunderland

Saturday 14 Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Saturday 21 Leeds United v Brentford

April

Saturday 11 Manchester United v. Leeds United

Saturday 18 Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 25 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United

May

Saturday 2 Leeds United v Burnley

Saturday 9 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

Sunday 17 Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion