Leeds United handed tough opening to Premier League season - Whites 2025-26 fixture details in full
The game sees ex-CEO Angus Kinnear make a quick return to Elland Road following his move to the blue half of Merseyside in late spring.
Leeds’ first away assignment is a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Saturday, August 23 and they are due to host Newcastle United seven days later in a tough opening to the season.
United face champions Liverpool twice in the festive month of December. They welcome Arne Slot’s side on Saturday, December 6 and visit Anfield on Saturday, December 30 to see out 2025.
A huge opener to 2026 sees Leeds host arch-rivals Manchester United to Elland Road on January 3. The return is due to take place at Old Trafford on April 11.
All Premier League fixtures will be subject to change for television broadcast purposes and European competition scheduling.
The season is scheduled to get under way across the weekend of Saturday, August 16.
The campaign will be composed of 33 weekend rounds of matches and five midweek sets of games.
2025-26 will conclude with simultaneous matches played on Sunday May 24, 2026.
Leeds United fixtures in full, subject to change:
August
Monday 18 Leeds United v Everton (8pm Sky Sports)
Saturday 23 Arsenal v Leeds United
Saturday 30 Leeds United v Newcastle United
September
Saturday 13 Fulham v Leeds United
Saturday 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
Saturday 27 Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
October
Saturday 4 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday 18 Burnley v Leeds United
Saturday 25 Leeds United v West Ham United
November
Saturday 1 Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
Saturday 8 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
Saturday 22 Leeds United v Aston Villa
Saturday 29 Manchester City v Leeds United
December
Wednesday 3 Leeds United v Chelsea
Saturday 6 Leeds United v Liverpool
Saturday 13 Brentford v Leeds United
Saturday 20 Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Saturday 27 Sunderland v Leeds United
Tuesday 30 Liverpool v Leeds United
January
Saturday 3 Leeds United v Manchester United
Wednesday 7 Newcastle United v Leeds United
Saturday 17 Leeds United v Fulham
Saturday 24 Everton v Leeds United
Saturday 31 Leeds United v Arsenal
February
Saturday 7 Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Wednesday 11 Chelsea v Leeds United
Saturday 21 Aston Villa v Leeds United
Saturday 28 Leeds United v Manchester City
March
Wednesday 4 Leeds United v Sunderland
Saturday 14 Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Saturday 21 Leeds United v Brentford
April
Saturday 11 Manchester United v. Leeds United
Saturday 18 Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday 25 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United
May
Saturday 2 Leeds United v Burnley
Saturday 9 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
Sunday 17 Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday 24 West Ham United v Leeds United