Leeds United have a new sporting director in post-Angus Kinnear reshuffle

Adam Underwood has been named as Leeds United's first sporting director since Victor Orta in a reshuffle of key leadership positions following the departure of Angus Kinnear.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief executive Kinnear is leaving for Everton after eight years at the club, and is not being replaced directly, with a number of leadership figures given added responsibilities.

Underwood is the most high-profile from a footballing perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two summers ago Underwood was promoted from academy manager to head of football operations. His new title adds oversight of the recruitment department to his duties, which included being in charge of transfers, football operations, performance and medical management, and the academy.

Recruitment was previously in the hands of Robbie Evans, who joined as chief strategy officer in 2023, and is the new managing director - Kinnear's title when he first joined from West Ham United.

Evans played a key role in developing the San Francisco 49ers new home in 2014, and has also worked as chief strategy officer at a publicly-traded company.

Chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg has been promoted to chief business officer and finance director Fay Greer has been promoted to chief financial officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These appointments are a recognition of the depth of our leadership team, our significant sporting and business achievements over the past two seasons, and our commitment to building a high-performing club led by individuals who represent Leeds United inside and out," said chairman Paraag Marathe. "I am confident they will help drive the club forward in this next chapter."

DEPARTING: Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear will take a similar role at Everton at the end of the season

Former Premier League and Football Association chairman Peter McCormick was named as executive vice-chairman on the day news of Kinnear's impending departure was confirmed.

Leeds will be playing Premier League football for the first time since 49ers Enterprises took a controlling stake in the club two years ago, and their promotion will see them push ahead with plans to develop Elland Road as a 53,000-seater stadium.

At the same time, the 49ers are in the process of taking control of Scottish Premiership club Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation has raged this week about whether promotion will lead to another change of leadership, with some reports claiming Marathe is considering whether to replace manager Daniel Farke.