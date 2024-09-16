Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke's message of calm amid fans' concern following Roses loss to Burnley

LEEDS UNITED head coach Daniel Farke insists that the positives far outweighed the negatives in his side's narrow home loss to Burnley - who inflicted a first league defeat of 2024-25 upon last season's beaten play-off finalists.

The only goal of the game arrived on 18 minutes when Clarets winger Luca Koleosho cashed in on a slip from Manor Solomon before racing 70 yards to score a fine individual goal.

Leeds came up against a visiting goalkeeper in resolute form in James Trafford and were unfortunate not to be awarded a first-half penalty when Joe Worrall challenged Solomon from behind.

But despite post-match criticism from sections of supporters regarding United's efforts, particularly in a pretty quiet second half when Burnley's containment tactics proved effective, Farke believes that there was plenty to be enthused about, overall.

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke pictured on the touchline in Saturday's Championship loss to Burnley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

More especially given the fact that Leeds, whose number of players on international duty was comfortably into double figures, had minimal time together on the training ground, as a group, to prepare beforehand.

Farke said: "We know that no other team on this level has had that much (disruption) in the international break because we have had 13 players away. We like this fact because it means we also have good players on international duty. But the first game is always a bit more affected.

"I thought we had a really good performance and for that, I am even more devastated (with the result).

"After the next international break, it will also be horrendously difficult as I think our next game is on the Friday evening already (October 18 v Sheffield United) and I am not sure if all the players will make it.

"But we can’t choose and have to adapt to the situation. We are also used to this and there’s no complaints.

"I am disappointed we didn’t take our chances and also disappointed with the referee.

"It wasn’t just one team who were coming here, but one of the top favourites for winning the title, To be that dominant against them was pretty encouraging and also to be able to say we are already pretty far, although we have to integrate a few (new) players.

"After a loss, I know it is always difficult to speak about that. But I am encouraged and I am not concerned it will last too long (integration)."

Meanwhile, Farke also played down talk of a potential promotion rival in Burnley inflicting a psychological wound upon his Leeds side.

He continued: “Perhaps right now with the bookmakers we have improved our chances of promotion.

"I am disappointed for the lads as after such a difficult fortnight with lots of ‘loads’ with travelling and whatever, they would have deserved more than an unlucky loss as we were so dominant in this game.

