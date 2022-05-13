Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch gives updates on Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Patrick Bamford

Harrison and Raphinha came off with issues in Wednesday night's 3-0 reverse to Chelsea, a result which has heightened the pressure on the shoulders of relegation-threatened United ahead of their final game of the season at Elland Road.

Bamford, who has not featured since rupturing his plantar fascia in the 3-2 victory over Wolves in March - has been back in training this week and will be assessed prior to Sunday's game.

Luke Ayling and Daniel James are suspended for the rest of the season, while Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) is on the long-term injured list, with Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts and Crysencio Summerville also sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Raphinha.

On his injury news ahead of the Albion fixture, Marsch said: "Jack Harrison, with the contusion, looks positive and he should be training tomorrow and be ready to go.

"Rapha is fine and will be ready to go and Patrick Bamford, it's a little bit too early to tell where he is at and we will evaluate that over the next days and see what that looks like for the upcoming matches.

"I don't want to say too much about Patrick right now. Let's just see. I want to give him the opportunity to continue to progress and then just make a decision on his involvement for each match.

"Everyone is working together - it's the medical team, it's Patrick, it's us as a coaching staff trying to evaluate where he is at and what is the potential for him to be able to help us."

Meanwhile, Marsch is urging his players to be 'aggressive, but not overzealous' following costly red cards in their past two games for Ayling and James - and is mindful that a replication could not just hamper their hopes of victory in the club's final two matches, but effectively be the decisive moment in their season.