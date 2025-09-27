Leeds United honour 'Super Leeds' legend with lifetime achievement award

LEEDS United have presented Super Leeds’ legend Johnny Giles with a lifetime achievement award ahead of their home game against Bournemouth.

The 84-year-old was presented with the award in recognition of his outstanding service to the club.

The Dubliner joined Leeds from Manchester United for a £33,000 fee in August 1963.

He soon showed his worth and class as Leeds won the Division Two title in his first season at the club and he was a member of the side who went close to a league and cup double in 1964-65.

Johnny Giles, pictured in his playing days with Leeds United.

The midfielder then became a firm part of the magnificent Leeds side during the Super Leeds years, forming a world-class partnership with Billy Bremner. as the West Yorkshire club enjoyed a period of sustained dominance at the top of English football.

In 1973, Giles started to combine his playing duties with management of the Republic of Ireland, but was at the heart of the side who sauntered to the top-flight title in 1973-74, when Leeds enjoyed a tremendous 29-match unbeaten spell at the start of that feted campaign.

When Don Revie left to take over England in 1974, the outgoing Leeds boss recommended Giles for the manager’s job, but he was controversially overlooked.

Giles continued to perform outstandingly well on the field as United reached the European Cup final in 1975. After the end of that season, he left Leeds to join West Brom as player-manager.