Leeds United hopeful Patrick Bamford will play some part against Arsenal

Bamford has been out injured since aggravated a plantar fascia injury picked up at Wolverhampton Wanderers, only his second start under Marsch.

"Patrick will not be ready but I suspect and can probably expect he will be on the pitch next week," he said. "Let's see, we have to be cautious but we're all optimistic about Patrick at this moment."

AGGRESSIVE: Jesse Marsch does not want Leeds United to be passive

Leeds are at Arsenal next Sunday.

The news on Crysencio Summerville is less serious, with the winger not expected to play again this season.

"Crysencio Summerville picked up an injury in the last training before the Palace match (on Monday), which is really unfortunate because he's been on really good form," the coach added.

"He twisted his ankle and will be done for the season."

Marsch regards Manchester City, who he faced as RB Leipzig coach in September, as the best team in the world.

"It is maybe the ultimate test and I'm very honest when I say I think they're the best team in the world," he argued. "The talent they have speaks for itself, their managers does an incredible job with a tactical model that is very complex and one the players understand very well and are able to execute very well and incredibly difficult to defend against.

"What you see more often than anything is Man City have the ability to control the match over time by their quality, their movement and their ideas and there ability to unbalance you in one area and attack you in another.

"We will have to be very clear on what our tactics, what our strategies are on the day and not just be passive.

"They can put so much pressure on with the ball they just suffocate teams and we have to be confident and better with the ball and understand the moments that strategically we can still be aggressive.