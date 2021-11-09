Leeds United: How are the players who left Elland Road in the summer getting on elsewhere?

A number of players left the Whites on loan while six moved away on free transfers. Two players are still without a club after departing Elland Road.
Some of the key players in United's promotion push, such as Pablo Hernández, Gjanni Alioski and Gaetano Berardi all left while several players are getting game time out on loan.
The fortunes of the the players who have departed temporarily or for good have varied and we did some digging to find out how those who left Leeds are getting on elsewhere.
1. Gjanni Alioski
Gjanni Alioski - The North Macedonian joined Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al-Ahli Jeddah after leaving Leeds and has already made 10 league appearances, scoring two goals and notching three assists.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Ouasim Bouy
Ouasim Bouy - The Dutcman signed for Leeds United on a four-year deal from Juventus in 2017 but was released by the Whites in 2021 after failing to make a single competitive appearance for the club. He is now playing in Qatar for Al Kharaitiyat SC.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Pablo Hernandez
Pablo Hernandez - The Spaniard's departure was one of the most significant as he ended his five-season stay at Elland Road to join Spanish side CD Castellón. He has scored one goal in seven league appearances for the club this season.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Jordan Stevens
Jordan Stevens - Stevens spent the second half of last season on loan at Bradford City but was only able to make one League Two start. He went on trial at their League Two neighbours Harrogate Town in the summer, but failed to win a contract before being signed by Barrow. He has played 10 times for Barrow this season, scoring one goal.
Photo: Getty Images