LEEDS UNITED, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough will all see fixtures altered after Sky Sports announced the latest selection of Championship fixtures which will be televised in late September and early October.

The kick-off time for United's game at Southampton has brought forward to 12.30pm on Saturday, September 30 - meaning that many Leeds supporters face a very early start ahead of making the long trip to Hampshire.

Meanwhile, Hull's game at Stoke City has been switched to Sunday, September 24 from the original Saturday date. It will kick off in the Potteries at noon.

Huddersfield Town's trip to Coventry City, scheduled to take place that weekend, has now been put back to Monday, September 25, with an 8pm kick-off.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: A TV Camera Operator looks on prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Rotherham United home game with Bristol City will be screened live by the broadcaster on Wednesday, October 4 with an 8pm kick-off.

Middlesbrough's Tees-Wear derby at Sunderland has been brought forward to a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, October 7.

Full list of amended Sky fixtures for late September and early October.

Fri September 22: Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers (8pm).

Sun September 24: Stoke City v Hull City (noon).

Mon September 25:Coventry City v Huddersfield Town (8pm).

Fri September 29: Blackburn Rovers v Leicester City (8pm).

Sat September 30: Southampton v Leeds United (12.30pm).

Tue October 3: Stoke City v Southampton (8pm).

Wed October 4: Rotherham United v Bristol City (8pm).

Wed October 4: Sunderland v Watford (co-exclusive - 7.45pm).

Fri October 6: Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion (8pm).

Sat October 7: Sunderland v Middlesbrough (12.30pm).