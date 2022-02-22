Leeds United identify fans who threw missiles during Manchester United clash and promise lifetime bans for guilty offenders

The club has passed CCTV footage to West Yorkshire Police after Man United player Anthony Elanga was struck by something from the crowd as the visitors celebrated their third goal of the game in the 4-2 victory.

Leeds say that any supporter who is found to have thrown an object by the police will be issued with a lifetime ban from Elland Road.

Brentford's Sergi Canos and Burnley's Matthew Lowton have both previously been hit by missiles during Premier League contests against Leeds this season.

After Sunday's incident, a club statement released on Tuesday read: "Following CCTV checks conducted yesterday, we can confirm that a small number of supporters who threw objects onto the pitch at Sunday's match have already been identified.

"As this is a criminal offence, the images and footage have now been handed over to West Yorkshire Police who will seek to arrest the individuals, using the information provided by the club.

"Not only do these people face criminal prosecution, but they will also be banned from attending Leeds United games pending the outcome of the police investigation, they will then be subjected to lifetime bans if found guilty.

"These people do not represent our loyal fanbase, but there is no hiding from the fact that this is not the first incident of this kind experienced at Elland Road this year. We want to be clear that this is not acceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated."