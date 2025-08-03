Leeds United injury updates ahead of Premier League opener v Everton

Leeds United are hopeful goalkeeper Lucas Perri will be fit for their Premier League opener at home to Everton on August 18, but concerned about Jayden Bogle.

The Whites were also without Dan James, Sebastiaan Bournow and Jack Harrison for Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal.

Perri joined from Lyon at the end of July with a minor injury and is not certain to kick off the new Premier League season.

"Lucas Perri is building his fitness,” said manager Daniel Farke. "Lucas needs a bit of time in training. We're convinced he'll be a perfect addition for our squad."

INJURY DOUBT: Leeds United right-back Jayden Bogle (left) (Image: Tony Johnson)

As for whether he would face the Toffees, Farke said: “I'm pretty sure if there's no set-back he definitely has a chance.

"If we can involve him for the Milan game (Saturday's final pre-season friendly) it would be good.

“Jayden Bogle has problems with his hip flexor, it's a bit of a concern. (I'm) not sure if I have him available for AC Milan.

