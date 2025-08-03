Leeds United injury updates ahead of Premier League opener v Everton
The Whites were also without Dan James, Sebastiaan Bournow and Jack Harrison for Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal.
Perri joined from Lyon at the end of July with a minor injury and is not certain to kick off the new Premier League season.
"Lucas Perri is building his fitness,” said manager Daniel Farke. "Lucas needs a bit of time in training. We're convinced he'll be a perfect addition for our squad."
As for whether he would face the Toffees, Farke said: “I'm pretty sure if there's no set-back he definitely has a chance.
"If we can involve him for the Milan game (Saturday's final pre-season friendly) it would be good.
“Jayden Bogle has problems with his hip flexor, it's a bit of a concern. (I'm) not sure if I have him available for AC Milan.
Centre-back Bornauw is on "a good path" after a calf injury at Leeds' training camp in Germany, and James is expected to be fit for Saturday's Elland Road game. Farke is hopeful fellow winger Harrison will play after an adductor issue.
