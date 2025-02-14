Leeds United issue ban threat to supporters over Manor Solomon chant following renewed appeal
The move comes after video footage appeared to show a section of Leeds’ travelling fans’ tragedy chanting and displaying discriminatory behaviour towards the Tottenham Hotspur loanee during the Boxing Day game at Stoke City. The song has since been sung at subsequent fixtures, both home and away.
A club statement said: "Hate crime and discriminatory language or chanting is not acceptable at Leeds United and the club has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination abuse of all kinds.
"The club has received a large number of complaints from Leeds United supporters regarding the chant and had hoped the initial strategy of condemning it through the media and working with supporter groups, would prevent this from happening in the future, but it has sadly become more prominent in recent matches, including at Elland Road.
"After monitoring the situation at recent home games, the origins of the chant at Elland Road appear to come from the Norman Hunter South Stand, particularly in blocks FA5, FA6, SS5, SS6.
"As a result, there will be an increased CCTV surveillance and stewarding presence in FA5, FA6, SS5 and SS6 at all home games between now and the end of the season and action will be taken against any person who participates in the chant, including the issuing of a club banning order.”
On the pitch, United have the weekend off ahead of Monday night’s key encounter with fellow form side Sunderland, as he seek to extend their outstanding unbeaten league sequence to 15 matches.
While the front three of Solomon, Joel Piroe and Dan James - who have scored a combined total of 10 goals in three league matches so far in February - have received the bouquets of late, Farke is quick to dispense praise to those just behind them.
Chief among that number is Ao Tanaka, who has rapidly marked himself out to be one of the top midfield operators in the Championship since his arrival from Fortuna Dusseldorf - and become a huge crowd favourite in double-quick time.
Farke has been impressed not just by his sublime qualities on the ball of late, but also his growing – if understated - leadership credentials.
The Leeds manager continued: “He is not the biggest leader in terms of speaking within our group, but he plays a crucial role.
"Overall, it is important as he is playing in a central role for us. It doesn’t matter if you are 18 or 34, or have lots of experience or not that much.
"I wouldn't label him in terms of words of being an unbelievable leader in our group. But to lead by example on the pitch with good performances and give a few hints in the central role is what you expect.
"I also expected this last season from a player like Archie Gray who was 18. He was playing in a central role and they are always in the heart of our game.”