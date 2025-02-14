LEEDS UNITED have pledged to introduce additional surveillance at Elland Road and threatened to ban supporters who participate in a chant aimed at Israeli international Manor Solomon which contains an anti-Palestine lyric.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes after video footage appeared to show a section of Leeds’ travelling fans’ tragedy chanting and displaying discriminatory behaviour towards the Tottenham Hotspur loanee during the Boxing Day game at Stoke City. The song has since been sung at subsequent fixtures, both home and away.

A club statement said: "Hate crime and discriminatory language or chanting is not acceptable at Leeds United and the club has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination abuse of all kinds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club has received a large number of complaints from Leeds United supporters regarding the chant and had hoped the initial strategy of condemning it through the media and working with supporter groups, would prevent this from happening in the future, but it has sadly become more prominent in recent matches, including at Elland Road.

Manor Solomon of Leeds United celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City at Elland Road. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

"After monitoring the situation at recent home games, the origins of the chant at Elland Road appear to come from the Norman Hunter South Stand, particularly in blocks FA5, FA6, SS5, SS6.

"As a result, there will be an increased CCTV surveillance and stewarding presence in FA5, FA6, SS5 and SS6 at all home games between now and the end of the season and action will be taken against any person who participates in the chant, including the issuing of a club banning order.”

On the pitch, United have the weekend off ahead of Monday night’s key encounter with fellow form side Sunderland, as he seek to extend their outstanding unbeaten league sequence to 15 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the front three of Solomon, Joel Piroe and Dan James - who have scored a combined total of 10 goals in three league matches so far in February - have received the bouquets of late, Farke is quick to dispense praise to those just behind them.

Manor Solomon of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford FC and Leeds United FC at Vicarage Road on February 11, 2025 in Watford, England.

Chief among that number is Ao Tanaka, who has rapidly marked himself out to be one of the top midfield operators in the Championship since his arrival from Fortuna Dusseldorf - and become a huge crowd favourite in double-quick time.

Farke has been impressed not just by his sublime qualities on the ball of late, but also his growing – if understated - leadership credentials.

The Leeds manager continued: “He is not the biggest leader in terms of speaking within our group, but he plays a crucial role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall, it is important as he is playing in a central role for us. It doesn’t matter if you are 18 or 34, or have lots of experience or not that much.

"I wouldn't label him in terms of words of being an unbelievable leader in our group. But to lead by example on the pitch with good performances and give a few hints in the central role is what you expect.