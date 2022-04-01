Until then, supporters can look forward to seeing more of exciting 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt.

The Whites are confident Bamford can be back from a ruptured plantar fascia by late April.

He could face Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, at a push Manchester City and perhaps a rearranged game against Chelsea. Leeds will hope those fixtures are fairly irrelevant to securing Premier League status but they could be very important for Bamford

Patrick Bamford suffers his injury at Wolverhampton. Picture Bruce Rollinson

England play four Nations League matches in June and with only two further games before the World Cup, if Bamford is not involved, it is hard to see the once-capped centre-forward gatecrashing the squad.

Some club managers would relish a six-week mid-season break for a key player but not former USA player and assistant coach Marsch.

“We’re focused more on getting him ready for our season than the national team,” stressed Marsch. “But I believe the national team is really important for him and his development.

“When I was in Germany (coaching Leipzig) none of the coaches wanted to send players to the national team and I didn’t understand that because I know how valuable those experiences are.

“There are pitfalls with injuries but I want our players to have those experiences, have success and get better.”

Bamford was in tears after going off injured at Wolverhampton Wanderers in Leeds’s last match but experts believe it may even prove beneficial after 12 months managing a problem at the base of his foot.

“Patrick was so committed to playing again and helping the team when he felt it wasn’t right, it was really difficult for him,” reflects Marsch. “But almost the next day he was positive again.

“The experts said it was the best thing that could have happened to him long-term. It relieved a lot of the pressure, the stress and the pain.”

In the meantime, Leeds must work out how to progress without Bamford. No one else on their books plays the same.

“It’s an opportunity to get to know Joffy (Gelhardt), Sam Greenwood and some of our young players more,” argued Marsch.

“I don’t think we need to alter too much because we have really good flexibility.

“In training sometimes I put Sam Greenwood in the nine, sometimes a central 10, sometimes a wide 10.”

Many fans feel Gelhardt has been under-used this season, limited to two league starts.

“We were considering him to start against Wolves and he had a back spasm,” reflected Marsch.

“Young players have to play in order to improve.

“On Friday we played basically the first team against the (Under-) 23s for 45 minutes. Kalvin (Phillips) and Liam (Cooper) both played 45 minutes.

“It was 10-2 and Joffy had a goal or two. It was a strong performance from the front four – powerful, direct and aggressive. Raphinha was incredible.”

Tomorrow at home to Southampton Marsch has a balancing act with Phillips and Cooper, out with hamstring injuries since December.

“They’re probably not fully 90-minutes fit but really close,” explained Marsch. “I don’t think we can start both because it’s already potentially two subs.”

Such decisions will be easier in 2022-23 after the Premier League voted to allow five substitutes.

“It makes games faster, more intense,” said Marsch. “It also helps developing players.

“The better teams have better rosters but the better teams have a better XI!