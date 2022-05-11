Leeds United: Jesse Marsch reveals Erling Haaland wish as Borussia Dortmund forward joins Manchester City

The Norwegian international was born in Leeds as his father, Alfie Haaland, was playing for the Whites. The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after names in world football, with Man City securing his services, subject to personal terms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marsch, who coached Haaland at Red Bull Salzburg, believes he will become one of the world's best players. The 6ft 4in striker has a remarkable 85 goals in 88 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

His record in the Champions League is also an incredible one, as he has found the net 23 times in 19 appearances in the competition for Salzburg and Dortmund.

"Erling Haaland is destined to be one of the best players in the world," said Marsch.

"It is his quality but also his talent. I wish he was coming back home here to Leeds, this is his birthplace but I understand the decisions for him to go to Man City.

"It'll be interesting, he is an explosive player in transition and Man City often plays with a lot of possession.

OLD FRIENDS: Jesse Marsch and Erling Haaland worked together at Red Bull Salzburg. Picture: Getty Images.

"He can play any style of play It makes Man City, one of the if not the best team in the world, even better.

"Credit to them for getting it done. I always wish the best for Erling, he is an incredible human being."