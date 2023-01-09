Jesse Marsch felt Leeds United did not understand the demands of their FA Cup task at Cardiff City after his side recovered from two goals down to force an Elland Road replay in the final seconds.

Leeds were staring at a third-round exit for the sixth successive season until 18-year-old Sonny Perkins rescued them with his first goal for the club in the third minute of stoppage time.

Cardiff had led 2-0 through Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo, and the Leeds players were booed off at half-time by a large travelling support.

But, inspired by a triple substitution just before the hour mark, Leeds rallied and Rodrigo headed home after 65 minutes.

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Spanish substitute then saw his penalty saved after Bluebirds defender Joel Bagan had handled and was sent off before Perkins squeezed home from close range to secure a replay.

“The whole first half we were not in sync and not aggressive enough,” American Marsch said of his maiden FA Cup tie.

“We didn’t have a full understanding of what this tournament and this game was going to require.

“We need better tactical understanding and savviness and awareness for exactly what matches require.”

The fourth-round draw was made within moments of the final whistle in the Welsh capital, with Cardiff or Leeds visiting the winners of the Boreham Wood or Accrington replay.

If Leeds progress, it will be the 11th consecutive time they have been handed an away tie in the FA Cup draw – equalling the competition record set by Stockport between 1996 and 2001.

